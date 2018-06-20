13 Reasons Why Actor Justin Prentice Reveals He Once Experienced Suicidal Thoughts

Justin Prentice has opened up about his experience with suicidal ideation after revealing that he had “a bunch of different compulsions” as a child that prompted him to have high levels of anxiety.

The 13 Reasons Why actor has discussed his experience with Variety and said that – unlike Hannah Baker in the Netflix series – he actually told his mum how he was feeling and the pair worked through the situation together.

“When I was a kid, I was very much a perfectionist, and I had a bunch of different compulsions. And so through all of that I had high anxiety and high stress, so I did [experience ideations], actually,” he said.

Revealing how he overcame the issue, Justin continued: “I brought it up with my mother because I was very fortunate to be close with my parents. And she was instrumental in helping me through it, which was awesome.”

He went on to add that the 13 Reasons cast always give each other time to process some of the more difficult scenes on set: "It’s hard sometimes to jump in and out of [such scenes]. Sometimes after the very dark scenes it kind of stays with you for a little bit.

“But the cast…we are all a big family, so we will usually get together after the very dark scenes and just decompress, and take a breather for a second, and all have each other’s backs, which is nice,” he said.

If you or anyone you know is considering suicide, please contact Mind - the mental health charity - on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk)