13 Reasons Why Star Katherine Langford Wrote A Song For Her High School Crush

13 Reasons Why

It's a surefire hit.

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 14:44

Katherine Langford might be best known for playing Hannah Baker on Netflix series 13 Reasons Why but back in the day she was just as much of a lovesick teenager as the rest of us. 

And because the thing to do when you have a high-school crush is make a grand statement that literally can't be ignored, the 2013 version of Katherine took to YouTube with a song dedicated to a "crazy cool" girl called Zoe Bosch.

Let's all get checking out Katherine Langford and co-star Dylan Minnette revealing what they love the most about each other...

Fans have since stumbled across the YouTube video, which has racked up a casual 300,000 views since its upload. The lyrics and melody are pretty much guaranteed to melt even the coldest of hearts.

Describing the girl as "living proof you can be cool and smart," Katherine sings: "You're funny and you're daring, you're loving and you're caring for everyone around you. And I love you, oh, I love you.

"I'm not afraid to say it, I am gonna scream it, from the rooftops to the rooftops. Zoe girl you're crazy cool and I have got a crush on you and everybody else does too."

"I've Got a Crush on Zoe Bosch", like video by Katherine Langford

While Katherine hasn't publicly commented on her sexuality, she previously described her time at high-school as being "a lot happier" than character Hannah's. 

She told the LA Times: "I went to a gifted and talented school, so I was surrounded by really interesting people from all different walks of life and I had a really strong friend group.

Getty

"The school was very liberal in that I had freedom. During my study periods I wasn't being watched by a teacher so I would go to the auditorium and write songs.

As for how she got into acting in the first place, Katherine said: "That's maybe one of the reasons why I was able to become an actor, because I was given the freedom to do that."

Did anyone else just get the sensation that a tiny slice of their icy, dead heart just thawed? 

 

 

 

 

 

