13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why Season 2 Filming Has Begun As The Cast Tease What’s To Come

We're just not emotionally ready for this yet.

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 10:26

The cast of 13 Reasons Why are already back on set to film the highly anticipated season 2 of the hit Netflix show, teasing fans with just a hint of what’s to come on social media.

Katherine Langford was first to post a snap on her Insta story, with her character Hannah Baker still set to be a large part of the series only this time not as the show’s narrator.

"Season 2. Back in her shoes,” she captioned the pic of Hannah’s trusty boots.

While Christian Navarro, aka the super mysterious Tony, also tweeted his excitement at being back with the gang.

“Day One. S2. Ready to make some magic,” he wrote, later adding: “Thank you to everyone who wished us luck today. Day one was great. We are gonna do our best to make something you can be proud of.”

If you still haven’t gotten round to watching the series (and we strongly urge you do) it’s based on Jay Asher’s novel of the same name, following the suicide of high school student Hannah and the series of tapes she leaves behind.

Netflix
And while there isn’t a second book for this season to be based on, showrunner Brian Yorkey insists that there is still more of the story to tell surrounding the other students.

“Hannah told her version of the events but there are at least 12 kids that have another version of those events that we haven't really heard from yet, so I think there's quite a bit more of Hannah's story to tell,” he previously explained at Netflix’s FYSee event.

Well we for one cannot wait for the show to return.

Latest News

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Given A Formal Warning For 'Violent Behaviour' After Spat With Kieran Lee

Diplo Hits Back At Katy Perry Rating His Skills In The Bedroom With Quite The Sassy Response

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal

Does This Prove That Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Have Rekindled Their Relationship?

13 Reasons Why Season 2 Filming Has Begun As The Cast Tease What’s To Come

Harry Styles & Co. Are Trapped, Surrounded And Hunted In New Dunkirk Teasers

Jade Thirlwall Responds To Jasmine Role Rumours In Aladdin Remake

Has Lorde Secretly Been Running An Instagram Account About Onion Rings?

Love Island 2017: TWO Couples Have Sex, Another Splits And Olivia Fights With The Entire Villa

Bella Thorne Gets Real About Why Things Between Her And Scott Disick Didn't Work Out

Kylie Jenner And New Bae Travis Scott Just Got Matching Tattoos

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Says She Is ‘Happy’ Abbie Holborn Was Chosen Over Sarah Goodhart So She Can Focus On Marty McKenna – exclusive

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Meet The Badass Bishes Leading Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Anthem

Huge New Game 'Anthem' Is What You Get If All Your Fave Sci-fi Shooters Had A Love Child

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry Reckon There’s No Way Scotty T And Newbie Abbie Holborn Will Last – EXCLUSIVE

Vicky Pattison and Marnie Simpson both look gorgeous in no make up selfies

Marnie Simpson Leads The Group Of Celebs Set To Enter The Big Brother House

Fan Account Of The Week: @queenbey.1

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Is Releasing Her ‘Bad Liar’ Film Tomorrow!

Is Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Set To Star In Celebrity Big Brother?

Ex On The Beach 7 cast reveal their secrets

Ex On The Beach Hunk Marty McKenna Reveals The Naughty Reason Why He Doesn't Have Snapchat - EXCLUSIVE

Kylie Jenner Just Announced Her Summer Vacation Collection And It Looks Unreal

More From 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why Season 2 Filming Has Begun As The Cast Tease What’s To Come

Selena Gomez Fangirls Over 13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford And It’s Everything

Selena Gomez Defends 13 Reasons Why Over Criticisms Of Its Portrayal Of Teen Suicide

Celebrity

13 Reasons Why Showrunner Reveals Season 2 Hints

The 13 Reasons Why actress has advice for anyone feeling stressed by exams
Life

13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford Has Some Good Advice If You’re Stressed About Exams

TV Shows

13 Reasons Why Season 2 Almost Had A Completely Different Cast

Celebrity

A Wish List for 13 Reasons Why Season 2

TV Shows

We Are Living for This 13 Reasons Why/ Stranger Things Crossover Bromance

Life

13 Reasons Why's Miles Heizer And Brandon Flynn Share A Kiss In Short Film As It's Revealed They Aren't Dating

TV Shows

13 Reasons Why Writer Reveals What Season 2 Holds For Bryce And Whether There Will Be More Tapes

Movies

Dylan Minnette And Katherine Langford Reveal What They Want From Season 2 Of 13 Reasons Why

TV Shows

Everything We Know So Far About 13 Reasons Why Season 2

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

CBB&#039;s Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor

Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How To Get Away With Having Sex In The Celebrity Big Brother House

Vicky Pattison Breaks Her Silence On Ferne McCann's Pregnancy For The First Time

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry Reckon There’s No Way Scotty T And Newbie Abbie Holborn Will Last – EXCLUSIVE

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Accused By Sukvinder Javeed Of Trying To Suffocate Her With A Bread Bag

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Says She Is ‘Happy’ Abbie Holborn Was Chosen Over Sarah Goodhart So She Can Focus On Marty McKenna – exclusive

Vicky Pattison and Marnie Simpson both look gorgeous in no make up selfies

Marnie Simpson Leads The Group Of Celebs Set To Enter The Big Brother House

Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At 'Insane' Stephanie Davis Over Those Fake Relationship Claims

Is Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Set To Star In Celebrity Big Brother?

Ex On The Beach 7 cast reveal their secrets

Ex On The Beach Hunk Marty McKenna Reveals The Naughty Reason Why He Doesn't Have Snapchat - EXCLUSIVE