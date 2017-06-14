13 Reasons Why Season 2 Filming Has Begun As The Cast Tease What’s To Come

The cast of 13 Reasons Why are already back on set to film the highly anticipated season 2 of the hit Netflix show, teasing fans with just a hint of what’s to come on social media.

Katherine Langford was first to post a snap on her Insta story, with her character Hannah Baker still set to be a large part of the series only this time not as the show’s narrator.

"Season 2. Back in her shoes,” she captioned the pic of Hannah’s trusty boots.

While Christian Navarro, aka the super mysterious Tony, also tweeted his excitement at being back with the gang.

Day One. S2. Ready to make some magic. 🎧🏎 — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) June 12, 2017

Thank you to everyone who wished us luck today. Day one was great. We are gonna do our best to make something you can be proud of. ❤️ — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) June 13, 2017

If you still haven’t gotten round to watching the series (and we strongly urge you do) it’s based on Jay Asher’s novel of the same name, following the suicide of high school student Hannah and the series of tapes she leaves behind.

Netflix

And while there isn’t a second book for this season to be based on, showrunner Brian Yorkey insists that there is still more of the story to tell surrounding the other students.

“Hannah told her version of the events but there are at least 12 kids that have another version of those events that we haven't really heard from yet, so I think there's quite a bit more of Hannah's story to tell,” he previously explained at Netflix’s FYSee event.

Well we for one cannot wait for the show to return.