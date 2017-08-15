13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why Season 2 Theme Is Revealed And Dylan Minnette Insists It Will Be ‘More Emotional’

Set to hit Netflix in 2018, everyone is already anticipating the follow up to the hit show.

Lucy Bacon
Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 10:17

Now that season two of 13 Reasons Why is officially in production, all we want in life is all of the details to keep us going until it’s finally released on Netflix.

So when Dylan Minnette sat down for a chat with Entertainment Tonight recently, he opened up further on the existing rumours that this time around the show will focus on the aftermath of Hannah Baker’s death.

"This season particularly is a lot about recovery," Dylan explained.

"It's naturally going to progressively get to a more emotional place, due to the nature of the story we're telling. I'm sure we're all heading in some dark directions again. I think anybody would be surprised if we weren't."

This of course could mean a number of things, including Alex’s physical recovery, Jessica’s emotional one as well as Hannah’s parents. So basically everyone, really. 

Netflix

Katherine Langford added that this time it “feels like a very different show” with Steven Silver chiming in that the future eps are “juicy.”

Either way we can’t wait, because there really just isn't any other show quite like it.

