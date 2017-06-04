13 Reasons Why Showrunner Reveals Season 2 Hints

Season 1 of 13 Reasons Why was a surprise hit for Netflix as the Selena Gomez-produced show about suicide in a high school shocked and gripped fans the world over.

Series one of the show saw Clay Jensen listening to tapes left behind by Hannah Baker in which she detailed the reasons for her decision to take her own life.

Netflix

Viewers saw Clay tormented by the tapes as he questioned whether he had contributed to Hannah’s decision – but also saw him physically hurt in a cycling accident, get peer pressured into downing alcohol, and more.

And it seems the writers of the show are planning to hurt Clay more in season 2.

Dylan Minnette - who plays Clay - and showrunner Brian Yorkey hinted that more suffering will come in season 2 during a panel discussion in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Netflix

“We really did like to beat the s*** out of Clay whenever we had the opportunity to,” Brian said - accordig to Variety.

Dylan added, “I think he gets hurt physically at least once in every episode.”

“And there’s a season two,” Brian then tellingly hinted.

Brian also confirmed that Hannah’s version of events in Season 1 had been honest but Season 2 will explore how her tapes affected the other students of Liberty High School.

“Hannah told her version of events, but there are at least 12 kids who have another version of those events that we actually haven’t really heard from yet,” Brian explained.

“I don’t think Hannah told any untruths on her tape. She reclaimed her narrative, which had really been taken from her,” he said.

