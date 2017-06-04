13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why Showrunner Reveals Season 2 Hints

Clay could be in for a rough time in Season 2

Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 13:45

Season 1 of 13 Reasons Why was a surprise hit for Netflix as the Selena Gomez-produced show about suicide in a high school shocked and gripped fans the world over.

Series one of the show saw Clay Jensen listening to tapes left behind by Hannah Baker in which she detailed the reasons for her decision to take her own life.

Netflix
Viewers saw Clay tormented by the tapes as he questioned whether he had contributed to Hannah’s decision – but also saw him physically hurt in a cycling accident, get peer pressured into downing alcohol, and more.

And it seems the writers of the show are planning to hurt Clay more in season 2.

Dylan Minnette - who plays Clay - and showrunner Brian Yorkey hinted that more suffering will come in season 2 during a panel discussion in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Netflix
“We really did like to beat the s*** out of Clay whenever we had the opportunity to,” Brian said - accordig to Variety.

Dylan added, “I think he gets hurt physically at least once in every episode.”

“And there’s a season two,” Brian then tellingly hinted.

Brian also confirmed that Hannah’s version of events in Season 1 had been honest but Season 2 will explore how her tapes affected the other students of Liberty High School.

“Hannah told her version of events, but there are at least 12 kids who have another version of those events that we actually haven’t really heard from yet,” Brian explained.

“I don’t think Hannah told any untruths on her tape. She reclaimed her narrative, which had really been taken from her,” he said.

WATCH: 13 Reasons Why: Selena Gomez BEHIND THE SCENES

Latest News

11 Things You Didn't Know About Scarlett Moffatt

Who Is Marty McKenna? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Geordie Shore Star

Where are the Beauty School Cop Outs cast now?

Beauty School Cop Outs: What Ever Happened To The Cast?

Ariana’s Emotional Tribute: An Inside Account Of One Love Manchester

All The Pictures From One Love Manchester

One Love Manchester's Most Incredible Duets

One Love Manchester: The Most Inspiring, Emotional Speeches

Global Terror Attacks: We Stand Together

Sounds Like The Rumoured Romance Between Bella Hadid And Anthony Joshua Is Heating Up

13 Reasons Why Showrunner Reveals Season 2 Hints

Is This The Latest Star To Sign Up To Celebrity Big Brother?

iam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her And She Went Bright Red Over His Crush

Are Liam Payne And Cheryl Planning Their Next Baby Already?

Marnie Simpson And Geordie Shore Newbie Chelsea Barber Still Aren’t Speaking Over Aaron Chalmers

Marnie Simpson Shares Her Bed With Sophie Kasaei As She Continues To Move On From Lewis Bloor

Harry Styles Makes Bizarre Revelation He Was Once Asked To Be The Face Of 'Shewee'

Details Of Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester Benefit Revealed As Star Confirms The Concert Will Go Ahead Following London Attack

Ariana Grande Leads Tributes To Victims Of London Terror Attack

James Charles MUA shares fidget spinner beauty hack

Fidget Spinner Contouring Is Now A Thing Thanks To MUA James Charles

Jade Thirwell reveals she had an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction in Germany

Jade Thirwall Admits To Super Embarrassing Boob Wardrobe Malfunction 

Kendall Jenner is unhappy that Caitlyn Jenner has been negative about their family

Kendall Jenner Speaks Out About Caitlyn Jenner Dissing The Kardashians 

MTV will livestream Ariana Grande&#039;s One Love Manchester benefit concert

MTV Will Livestream Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Benefit Concert

More From 13 Reasons Why

Celebrity

13 Reasons Why Showrunner Reveals Season 2 Hints

The 13 Reasons Why actress has advice for anyone feeling stressed by exams
Life

13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford Has Some Good Advice If You’re Stressed About Exams

TV Shows

13 Reasons Why Season 2 Almost Had A Completely Different Cast

Celebrity

A Wish List for 13 Reasons Why Season 2

TV Shows

We Are Living for This 13 Reasons Why/ Stranger Things Crossover Bromance

Life

13 Reasons Why's Miles Heizer And Brandon Flynn Share A Kiss In Short Film As It's Revealed They Aren't Dating

TV Shows

13 Reasons Why Writer Reveals What Season 2 Holds For Bryce And Whether There Will Be More Tapes

Movies

Dylan Minnette And Katherine Langford Reveal What They Want From Season 2 Of 13 Reasons Why

TV Shows

Everything We Know So Far About 13 Reasons Why Season 2

TV Shows

The Cast Of 13 Reasons Why Had The Time Of Their Life At The MTV Movie And TV Awards Following Season 2 Announcement

TV Shows

13 Reasons Why Season 2 Will Still Have Hannah Baker ‘At The Centre’ Of The Story

TV Shows

13 Reasons Why Gets Further Warnings Added By Netflix To Prepare Viewers

Trending Articles

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Have Zahida Allen and Sean Pratt split?
TV Shows

Have Zahida Allen And Sean Pratt Split After Her Kiss With Scotty T On Geordie Shore?

Marnie Simpson And Geordie Shore Newbie Chelsea Barber Still Aren’t Speaking Over Aaron Chalmers
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Shares Her Bed With Sophie Kasaei As She Continues To Move On From Lewis Bloor

Zahida Allen is fighting to win back Sean Pratt after Scotty T cheating drama
Celebrity

Zahida Allen’s Trying To Work Things Out With Sean Pratt: ‘Some Things Are Worth Fighting For’

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

TV Shows

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 14 Episode #11!

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals How Rubbing Herself Against A Desk Got Her In Trouble At School

The Geordie Shore family are &#039;devastated&#039; about Sam&#039;s shock exit
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE

Jade Thirwell reveals she had an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction in Germany
Celebrity

Jade Thirwall Admits To Super Embarrassing Boob Wardrobe Malfunction 

MTV will livestream Ariana Grande&#039;s One Love Manchester benefit concert
Celebrity

MTV Will Livestream Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Benefit Concert

Celebrity

Sounds Like The Rumoured Romance Between Bella Hadid And Anthony Joshua Is Heating Up

iam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her And She Went Bright Red Over His Crush
Celebrity

Are Liam Payne And Cheryl Planning Their Next Baby Already?