13 Reasons Why Star Katherine Langford Shows Off Incredible Singing Voice

Who knew 13 Reasons Why stars Katherine Langford and Ross Butler had such incredible singing skills?

The Australian actress - who plays Hannah Baker in the hit Netflix teen drama - has been duetting with her American co-star (who plays Zachary Dempsey).

Copyright [Getty]

Jamming with just a simple acoustic guitar, Ross and Katherine showed off their music skills as they sang a mash up of So Am I by Ty Dolla $ign and No Promises by Cheat Codes featuring Demi Lovato.

Ross kicked off the sing-song, strumming away and demonstrating his own vocals before Katherine took over and showed she has an incredible (and super sweet!) voice while belting out the Lovato track.

Fans were, quite rightly, blown away after video of the mashup was uploaded to Ross’s Instagram feed.

"You guys are amazing,” one astonished fan wrote in the comments.

Others were also amused to spot co-star Devin Druid (who plays Tyler Down in the show) silently sitting in the background of the video.

“Why are you not singing?” one fan asked.

Maybe we’ll see the characters showing off their music skills in the new season of 13 Reasons Why which is expected to air 2018.

