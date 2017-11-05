13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why's Tommy Dorfman Has Released An Awesome Fashion Collection

The actor is using fashion to make a difference

Sunday, November 5, 2017 - 13:07

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman has collaborated with ASOS to create a fashion collection that he hopes will make a difference.

The star – who plays Ryan Shaver in the hit Netflix show – along with GLAAD and the internet retailer has unveiled an eight piece unisex line.

The designs include an “&” symbol to represent GLAAD’s Together Movement which aims to stamp out discrimination against immigrants, Muslims and LGBTQ people.

“It’s really groundbreaking that ASOS are really taking a stand, not only with their casting but also really truly taking a stand  by collaborating with an organisation such as GLAAD whose entire mission is to help marginalised groups across the board,” Tommy told Attitude magazine at the launch of the collection.

Instagram

“It started specifically for LGBTQ people and now especially concerning he political climate at the moment, the outreach has gone beyond that,” he continued.

“It’s especially important that they’re a brand that is at an achievable price point, that teenagers love and the youth wear all the time,” he said.

Instagram

“It’s super exciting and to be able to be involved with this project in any way and get that message out there has been extremely meaningful,” he added.

The collection looks pretty awesome – and can be bought via ASOS.com

