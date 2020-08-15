Jacob Elordi Gave 13 Reasons Why Actor Tommy Dorfman A Kiss On Instagram

Jacob Elordi and 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman have the sweetest friendship and they’ve proved it with a platonic kiss on Instagram.

Tommy, who came out as non-binary in 2017, shared several snaps of the duo enjoying a mini-break in Whitefish, Montana. They also published a shot of Jacob giving them a kiss on the cheek outside a Cowgirl Coffee establishment, writing: “♡ @jacobelordi.”

In the same upload, Tommy posted an image of them soaking up the sun on a boat trip. Their friendship has been praised online, with one fan writing: “Jacob Elordi & Tommy Dorfman hugging each other doesn't mean they are dating. Friends hug too.”

Tommy has been married to husband Peter Zurkuhlen for four years. As for Jacob, he’s currently rumoured to be dating Zendaya after his split from The Kissing Booth co-star Joey King.

In an essay published on Teen Vogue in 2018, Tommy opened up about their gender identity: “Physically, biologically I am male, and I’ve never wanted to change that. Yet inside, I am considerably more female. My spirit is more female, this even my therapist could intuit."

“As a kid I dreamed both as a boy and a girl. In the past few years, I’ve had the language to describe and eventually accept myself as nonbinary,” they said, while calling for the creation of inclusive “films, TV shows, clothing lines, and content as a whole.”

