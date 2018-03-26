13 Reasons Why

Netflix Releases Trigger Warning Video Ahead Of 13 Reasons Why Series 2

The programme has been criticised in the past for its portrayal of suicide.

Monday, March 26, 2018 - 12:47

Netflix have released a content warning video ahead of the release of the second series of 13 Reasons Why

The show previously faced criticism over its portrayal of teen suicide and mental health, with some arguing that the depiction of 17-year-old Hannah Baker’s death was too graphic for a young audience.

The VP of Netflix’s original series told Buzzfeed that nobody anticipated how successful the show would be and that the team are now working with organisations to ensure that viewers are “armed with enough information” to process the content.

A video clip featuring castmembers from the show has been released, pointing out that young people struggling with any of the issues explored in the series should either watch with a “trusted adult” or avoid the show altogether.

13 Reasons Why | Message from the 13 Reasons Why Cast [HD] | Netflix

While some parents claimed that the first series of the programme caused their children to express suicidal thoughts, a study commissioned by the streaming giant concluded that “nearly three-quarters of teen and young adult viewers said the show made them feel more comfortable processing tough topics.”

At the time, some mental health experts felt that the portrayal of suicide could pose health risks for vulnerable people and argued that the feature warnings at the beginning of the episodes were not clear enough. 

The team are now working on a downloadable discussion guide to accompany the series and have linked to a resource database to help young people searching for advice around the topics explored in the programme.

 

 

 

