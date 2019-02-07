5 Seconds Of Summer

The Chainsmokers Have Just Released A New Single With 5 Seconds Of Summer And It’s Everything

Who do you love?

Claire Rowden
Thursday, February 7, 2019 - 13:20

The 5 Seconds of Summer lads have been on fire recently.

Hitting the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 with their single ‘Youngblood’, then the UK Top 10 with the third studio album of the same name, the band have been dominating the charts with their latest project and we’re obsessed with it all.

View the lyrics
I saw you looking brand new overnight
And I caught you looking too, but you didn't look twice
You look happy, oh
You look happy, oh

Flashing back to New York City
Changing flights so you stay with me
Remember thinking that I got this right

Now I wish we never met
'Cause you're too hard to forget
While I'm cleaning up your mess
I know he's taking off your dress
And I know that you don't, but if I ask you if you love me
I hope you lie, lie, lie, lie to me

It's 3 AM and the moonlight's testing me (ah)
If I can make it to dawn, then it won't be hard to see (ah)
I ain't happy, oh
I ain't too happy, oh

Flashing back to New York City
Changing flights so you stay with me
Problem was, I thought I had this right

Now I wish we never met
'Cause you're too hard to forget
While I'm cleaning up your mess
I know he's taking off your dress
I know that you don't, but if I ask you if you love me
I hope you lie, lie, lie, lie, lie to me
Singing, lie, lie, lie, lie
Lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie
Lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie
Lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie
And I know that you don't, but if I ask you if you love me
I hope you lie, lie, lie, lie, lie to me
Writer(s): ALEXANDRA TAMPOSI, LUKE HEMMINGS, CALUM HOOD, ASHTON IRWIN, ANDREW WATT, ALI TAMPOSI Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Now, after the recent release of their single ‘Lie To Me’ featuring Julia Michaels, the band are back at it with another hot collab, and this time it’s with iconic duo The Chainsmokers.

Listen to 5 Seconds Of Summer and The Chainsmokers' new song ‘Who Do You Love’ below:

Who Do You Love (with 5 Seconds of Summer)

The song opens with the confrontational lyrics “Found cigarettes in your Fendi coat / Even though you don't smoke / Always changing your access codes / Yeah, I can tell you know I know.” It’s a fiery and attention-demanding track that allows the band to experiment in a new style of music, and we can’t think of better voices to lend to the single.

5 Seconds of Summer / Spotify

The Chainsmokers, who have previously hit the #1 spot with their single ‘Closer’ featuring Halsey, have also collabed with the likes of Coldplay and Daya on hit singles ‘Something Just Like This’ and ‘Don’t Let Me Down’.

Speaking about the single, drummer Ashton Irwin from 5SOS revealed what the single meant to him:

He tweeted: “It’s very important to me that we remain diverse in the songs we release and the boundaries that we can break for a modern rock band. When We first heard the chorus of “Who Do You Love” We believed it was our chance to collaborate in a way we hadn’t before.”

You can also find the bands recent acoustic version of their single ‘Lie To Me’ below:

5 Seconds Of Summer - Lie To Me (Acoustic)

