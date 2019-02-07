The Chainsmokers Have Just Released A New Single With 5 Seconds Of Summer And It’s Everything
Who do you love?
The 5 Seconds of Summer lads have been on fire recently.
Hitting the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 with their single ‘Youngblood’, then the UK Top 10 with the third studio album of the same name, the band have been dominating the charts with their latest project and we’re obsessed with it all.
Now, after the recent release of their single ‘Lie To Me’ featuring Julia Michaels, the band are back at it with another hot collab, and this time it’s with iconic duo The Chainsmokers.
Listen to 5 Seconds Of Summer and The Chainsmokers' new song ‘Who Do You Love’ below:
The song opens with the confrontational lyrics “Found cigarettes in your Fendi coat / Even though you don't smoke / Always changing your access codes / Yeah, I can tell you know I know.” It’s a fiery and attention-demanding track that allows the band to experiment in a new style of music, and we can’t think of better voices to lend to the single.
The Chainsmokers, who have previously hit the #1 spot with their single ‘Closer’ featuring Halsey, have also collabed with the likes of Coldplay and Daya on hit singles ‘Something Just Like This’ and ‘Don’t Let Me Down’.
Speaking about the single, drummer Ashton Irwin from 5SOS revealed what the single meant to him:
He tweeted: “It’s very important to me that we remain diverse in the songs we release and the boundaries that we can break for a modern rock band. When We first heard the chorus of “Who Do You Love” We believed it was our chance to collaborate in a way we hadn’t before.”