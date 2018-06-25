5 Seconds Of Summer Have Made Billboard History As Youngblood Tops US Charts
Youngblood topped the Billboard 200, making them the first band to debut at No. 1 with each of their first three full-length studio albums
Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer have had a hold on our hearts since they released their self-titled debut album all the way back in 2014 - and today, 4 years later, the boys have made history.
BUT FIRST, WATCH THEM PERFORM 'YOUNGBLOOD' LIVE:
Today has got them feeling “like the luckiest people alive” as the bands third album Youngblood, released just 10 days ago on June 15th, has reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 US charts.
This alone is no small feat, but what makes it particularly significant is that both their previous albums, 5 Seconds Of Summer and Sounds Good Feels Good accomplished the same.
Incredibly, what this means is that 5 Seconds Of Summer are the first band in HISTORY to debut at No. 1 with all of their first three full-length studio albums. The band were already the first to sit atop the list on both their first two full-length albums – and so now they’ve broken their own record!
The Billboard 200 chart, in choosing the most popular albums of the week, is based on muti-metric consumption meaning that it takes into account album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums, in determining which one sits at the top, and Youngblood just managed to take the cake.
The boys were in contention with The Carter’s Everything Is Love, but a surge of album sales after fans realised they were so close to holding the No. 1 spot (and after celebs like Niall Horan tweeted that they were so close and deserved it) managed to take it to top place.
The band took to Twitter to show their massive amount of appreciation and to thank their fans.
