5 Seconds Of Summer Have Made Billboard History As Youngblood Tops US Charts

Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer have had a hold on our hearts since they released their self-titled debut album all the way back in 2014 - and today, 4 years later, the boys have made history.

BUT FIRST, WATCH THEM PERFORM 'YOUNGBLOOD' LIVE:



View the lyrics Remember the words you told me

Love me 'til the day I die

Surrender my everything

'Cause you made me believe you're mine

Yeah, you used to call me baby

Now you're calling me by name

Takes one to know one, yeah

You beat me at my own damn game



You push and you push and I'm pulling away

Pulling away from you

I give and I give and I give and you take

Give and you take



Youngblood

Say you want me, say you want me out of your life

Then I'm just a dead man walking tonight

But you need it, yeah, you need it all of the time

Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh

Youngblood

Say you want me, say you want me back in your life

So I'm just a dead man crawling tonight

'Cause I need it, yeah, I need it all of the time

Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh



Lately our conversations

End like it's the last goodbye

Then one of us gets too drunk

And calls about a hundred times

So who you been calling, baby?

Nobody could take my place

When you looking at those strangers

Hope to God you see my face



Youngblood

Say you want me, say you want me out of your life

Then I'm just a dead man walking tonight

But you need it, yeah, you need it all of the time

Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh

Youngblood

Say you want me, say you want me back in your life

So I'm just a dead man crawling tonight

'Cause I need it, yeah, I need it all of the time

Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh



You push and you push and I'm pulling away

Pulling away from you

I give and I give and I give and you take

Give and you take

You're running around and I'm running away

Running away from you

From you



Youngblood

Say you want me, say you want me out of your life

Then I'm just a dead man walking tonight

But you need it, yeah, you need it all of the time

Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh

Youngblood

Say you want me, say you want me back in your life

So I'm just a dead man crawling tonight

'Cause I need it, yeah, I need it all of the time

Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh



You push and you push and I'm pulling away

Pulling away from you

I give and I give and I give and you take

Give and you take



Youngblood

Say you want me, say you want me out of your life

Then I'm just a dead man walking tonight Writer(s): ALI TAMPOSI, ANDREW WATT, LOUIS BELL, ASHTON IRWIN, CALUM HOOD, LUKE HEMMINGS Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Today has got them feeling “like the luckiest people alive” as the bands third album Youngblood, released just 10 days ago on June 15th, has reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 US charts.

This alone is no small feat, but what makes it particularly significant is that both their previous albums, 5 Seconds Of Summer and Sounds Good Feels Good accomplished the same.

Incredibly, what this means is that 5 Seconds Of Summer are the first band in HISTORY to debut at No. 1 with all of their first three full-length studio albums. The band were already the first to sit atop the list on both their first two full-length albums – and so now they’ve broken their own record!

Credit: Getty Images

The Billboard 200 chart, in choosing the most popular albums of the week, is based on muti-metric consumption meaning that it takes into account album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums, in determining which one sits at the top, and Youngblood just managed to take the cake.

The boys were in contention with The Carter’s Everything Is Love, but a surge of album sales after fans realised they were so close to holding the No. 1 spot (and after celebs like Niall Horan tweeted that they were so close and deserved it) managed to take it to top place.

The band took to Twitter to show their massive amount of appreciation and to thank their fans.

Youngblood is a certified billboard #1 album in America. You came together as people to get us our 3rd number one record for all the right reasons. Today you made history for 4 young men, and you are every reason why we feel like the luckiest people alive. pic.twitter.com/a7EGT82dre — 5 Seconds Of Summer (@5SOS) June 24, 2018



Need even more 5 Seconds of Summer? Watch them take on our Slanguage challenge right HERE!