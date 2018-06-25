5 Seconds Of Summer

5 Seconds Of Summer Have Made Billboard History As Youngblood Tops US Charts

Youngblood topped the Billboard 200, making them the first band to debut at No. 1 with each of their first three full-length studio albums

Monday, June 25, 2018 - 16:18

Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer have had a hold on our hearts since they released their self-titled debut album all the way back in 2014 - and today, 4 years later, the boys have made history.

BUT FIRST, WATCH THEM PERFORM 'YOUNGBLOOD' LIVE:

View the lyrics
Remember the words you told me
Love me 'til the day I die
Surrender my everything
'Cause you made me believe you're mine
Yeah, you used to call me baby
Now you're calling me by name
Takes one to know one, yeah
You beat me at my own damn game

You push and you push and I'm pulling away
Pulling away from you
I give and I give and I give and you take
Give and you take

Youngblood
Say you want me, say you want me out of your life
Then I'm just a dead man walking tonight
But you need it, yeah, you need it all of the time
Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh
Youngblood
Say you want me, say you want me back in your life
So I'm just a dead man crawling tonight
'Cause I need it, yeah, I need it all of the time
Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh

Lately our conversations
End like it's the last goodbye
Then one of us gets too drunk
And calls about a hundred times
So who you been calling, baby?
Nobody could take my place
When you looking at those strangers
Hope to God you see my face

Youngblood
Say you want me, say you want me out of your life
Then I'm just a dead man walking tonight
But you need it, yeah, you need it all of the time
Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh
Youngblood
Say you want me, say you want me back in your life
So I'm just a dead man crawling tonight
'Cause I need it, yeah, I need it all of the time
Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh

You push and you push and I'm pulling away
Pulling away from you
I give and I give and I give and you take
Give and you take
You're running around and I'm running away
Running away from you
From you

Youngblood
Say you want me, say you want me out of your life
Then I'm just a dead man walking tonight
But you need it, yeah, you need it all of the time
Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh
Youngblood
Say you want me, say you want me back in your life
So I'm just a dead man crawling tonight
'Cause I need it, yeah, I need it all of the time
Yeah, ooh, ooh, ooh

You push and you push and I'm pulling away
Pulling away from you
I give and I give and I give and you take
Give and you take

Youngblood
Say you want me, say you want me out of your life
Then I'm just a dead man walking tonight
Writer(s): ALI TAMPOSI, ANDREW WATT, LOUIS BELL, ASHTON IRWIN, CALUM HOOD, LUKE HEMMINGS Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Today has got them feeling “like the luckiest people alive” as the bands third album Youngblood, released just 10 days ago on June 15th, has reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 US charts. 

This alone is no small feat, but what makes it particularly significant is that both their previous albums, 5 Seconds Of Summer and Sounds Good Feels Good accomplished the same. 

Incredibly, what this means is that 5 Seconds Of Summer are the first band in HISTORY to debut at No. 1 with all of their first three full-length studio albums. The band were already the first to sit atop the list on both their first two full-length albums – and so now they’ve broken their own record!

Credit: Getty Images

The Billboard 200 chart, in choosing the most popular albums of the week, is based on muti-metric consumption meaning that it takes into account album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums, in determining which one sits at the top, and Youngblood just managed to take the cake.

The boys were in contention with The Carter’s Everything Is Love, but a surge of album sales after fans realised they were so close to holding the No. 1 spot (and after celebs like Niall Horan tweeted that they were so close and deserved it) managed to take it to top place. 

The band took to Twitter to show their massive amount of appreciation and to thank their fans. 


Need even more 5 Seconds of Summer? Watch them take on our Slanguage challenge right HERE!

 

Latest News

George Ezra Plays O2 Academy Brixton London
George Ezra Eyes Up First UK No.1 Single With ‘Shotgun’
The Witches
The Witches Is Getting A Remake
It: Chapter 2
It: Chapter 2 Adds Two More Stars To Its Adult Cast
5 Seconds Of Summer
5 Seconds Of Summer Have Made Billboard History As Youngblood Tops US Charts
The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
Life is Strange Prequel, Captain Spirit, Is Out TODAY and Yes, Your Decisions WILL Carry Over Into Life is Strange 2
This Model Had The Best Response To People Bodyshaming Her Bikini Pics
Nicki Minaj &amp; Big Sean Performing At The BET Awards 2018
The Performances, The Winners & Everything Else That Went Down At The BET Awards 2018
11 Brand New Summer Fragrances That’ll Transport You To A Beach In The Tropics
From Millie Bobby Brown To Taylor Swift: 9 Of The Most Shocking Reasons Celebs Have Quit Social Media
Assassin&#039;s Creed Odyssey
Here's A Cool New Way You'll Be Able To Customise Your Male or Female Character In Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Chloe Ferry Shares Footage Of Sam Gowland's Underwear Dance And We’re Honestly Speechless
Gemma Collins Just Admitted She’s Made A Sex Tape And Wants £1 Million For It
Million Dollar Baby Spoiler Video: Lateysha Grace Is ‘So Proud’ Of Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan As She Reveals They ‘Shouldn’t Be Underestimated’
9 Celebrities Living Their Best Lives At New York’s 2018 Pride Parade
Dua Lipa - Official Charts
Music Video Views To Count In The Official UK Singles Chart
Taylor Swift Brings Her Reputation Tour To London’s Wembley Stadium
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby
The 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog Has Been Crowned And The Internet Is In Love With Her
KJ Apa Tried To Roast Cole Sprouse But Then The Entire Riverdale Cast Joined In
10 Outfits Nobody But Kylie Jenner Could Ever Leave The House In

More From 5 Seconds Of Summer

5 Seconds Of Summer
5 Seconds Of Summer Have Made Billboard History As Youngblood Tops US Charts
5 Seconds Of Summer
5SOS Announce 'Meet You There' UK Headline Tour Dates!
5 Seconds Of Summer Reveal The Genius Style Advice Harry Styles Once Gave Them
5 Seconds Of Summer - Youngblood Live - Music Video
5 Seconds Of Summer
Youngblood (Live)
Ashton Irwin Explains Why 5SOS Are All For Embracing Makeup
5 Seconds of Summer
5SOS Announce Brand New Album 'YOUNGBLOOD'
5 Seconds of Summer
5SOS Are Releasing Another ‘Want You Back’ Video
5 Seconds Of Summer - Want You Back - Music Video
5 Seconds Of Summer
Want You Back [Explicit]
5 Seconds Of Summer Play MTV Slanguage
Watch 5 Seconds Of Summer Take Our Slanguage Challenge!
5 Seconds Of Summer in &#039;Want You Back&#039; video
5 Seconds Of Summer Release Incredible 'Want You Back' Video
5 Seconds Of Summer Play MTV Slanguage
5 Seconds Of Summer
5 Seconds Of Summer Play Slanguage! | MTV Music
EXCLUSIVE: 5 Seconds of Summer Want One Direction to Reunite

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby
Sam Gowland Reveals ‘Disgusting’ Abuse Is Still Being Left On His Instagram
Khloe Kardashian Had The Best Response To Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Upload
This Model Had The Best Response To People Bodyshaming Her Bikini Pics
KJ Apa Tried To Roast Cole Sprouse But Then The Entire Riverdale Cast Joined In
Blake Lively Tells Ryan Reynolds About Wanting To Cheat On Him
Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Just Get Married In Malibu?
Gemma Collins Just Admitted She’s Made A Sex Tape And Wants £1 Million For It
Marnie Simpson Insists Casey Johnson Would Never Cheat On Her In Emotional Message
From Millie Bobby Brown To Taylor Swift: 9 Of The Most Shocking Reasons Celebs Have Quit Social Media
Chloe Ferry Shares Footage Of Sam Gowland's Underwear Dance And We’re Honestly Speechless
It: Chapter 2
It: Chapter 2 Adds Two More Stars To Its Adult Cast