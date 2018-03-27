5 Seconds Of Summer Release Incredible 'Want You Back' Video

We don't want to panic anyone but the new 5 Seconds Of Summer music video is uhh-mazing.

Luke, Calum, Ashton and Michael returned last month with the gorgeous 'Want You Back' and today have unveiled its equally stunning visual.

5SOS are living in a lush neon-lit world that is pretty tailor-made for Instagram aesthetics, although it's not all so straight forward as their lives are literally turning upside down without their lovers.

WATCH 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER PLAY SLANGUAGE HERE...

If it wasn't obvious from the song itself then the video proves that the boys are fully embracing their pop side with 'Want You Back', the lead single from their forthcoming third album.

In the midst of the neon glow, they exist in mind-bending box set-ups that rotate non-stop, à la Zac Efron as Troy Bolton performing 'Scream' in High School Musical 3 but a tad funner.

As we all know, any comparison to the HSM trilogy is one of the best compliments anyone can receive. It's brilliant, basically.

'Want You Back' is colourful, bold, energetic, a bit artsy and a whole lot different for 5SOS - and we love it! A new era is truly upon us.

While the band haven't yet shared any details of their third album, fans are expecting it to come this summer after they wrap up their comeback tour in June.

Credit: Alexandra Gavillet

The promotional world tour will play just one date in the UK - London on April 5th - however we're sure that they will return soon enough to treat the rest of the UK to their new music.

We're obsessed with 'Want You Back' - what do you think? Let us know on Twitter!