5 Seconds Of Summer

5 Seconds Of Summer Release Incredible 'Want You Back' Video

The 'Girls Talk Boys' superstars are back and better than ever...

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - 14:00

We don't want to panic anyone but the new 5 Seconds Of Summer music video is uhh-mazing.

Luke, Calum, Ashton and Michael returned last month with the gorgeous 'Want You Back' and today have unveiled its equally stunning visual.

5SOS are living in a lush neon-lit world that is pretty tailor-made for Instagram aesthetics, although it's not all so straight forward as their lives are literally turning upside down without their lovers.

WATCH 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER PLAY SLANGUAGE HERE...

If it wasn't obvious from the song itself then the video proves that the boys are fully embracing their pop side with 'Want You Back', the lead single from their forthcoming third album.

In the midst of the neon glow, they exist in mind-bending box set-ups that rotate non-stop, à la Zac Efron as Troy Bolton performing 'Scream' in High School Musical 3 but a tad funner.

As we all know, any comparison to the HSM trilogy is one of the best compliments anyone can receive. It's brilliant, basically.

5 Seconds Of Summer - Want You Back (Official Video)

'Want You Back' is colourful, bold, energetic, a bit artsy and a whole lot different for 5SOS - and we love it! A new era is truly upon us.

While the band haven't yet shared any details of their third album, fans are expecting it to come this summer after they wrap up their comeback tour in June.

Credit: Alexandra Gavillet

The promotional world tour will play just one date in the UK - London on April 5th - however we're sure that they will return soon enough to treat the rest of the UK to their new music.

We're obsessed with 'Want You Back' - what do you think? Let us know on Twitter!

Latest News

Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant: Get To Know The Cast Of MTV’s Brand New Series
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Video: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Opens Up About Her Mental Health As She Admits She’s Nervous For Counselling
Fans Reckon Kim Kardashian And Mario Dedivanovic's New Eyeshadow Palette Is A Kylie Jenner Rip Off
5 Seconds Of Summer Play MTV Slanguage
Watch 5 Seconds Of Summer Take Our Slanguage Challenge!
Megan McKenna Goes Topless In Saucy New Pic And It's All For A Good Cause
The Sims Mobile
Woohoo! The Sims Mobile Is Here. Here's Everything You Can Do In It
Common Eyeshadow Mistakes You're Making And How To Fix Them
5 Seconds Of Summer in &#039;Want You Back&#039; video
5 Seconds Of Summer Release Incredible 'Want You Back' Video
Marnie Simpson Posts The Belfie To End All Belfies In Leopard Print Bodysuit
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits Casey Johnson Gets 'Jealous' Of Her Exes
Is Facebook Logging Your Phone Calls And Texts?
Superhot Game
Twitch Prime Subscribers Can Download All These Games For Free Right Now
Album artwork for Cardi B&#039;s debut album &#039;Invasion of Privacy&#039;
Cardi B Announces Debut Album 'Invasion Of Privacy'
Lugia in Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Only Has A Few Days Left For You To Catch This Rare Legendary Pokemon
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
Mew in Pokemon
Pokemon Go Is Bringing You Mew And Story Quests For The First Time
auren Jauregui poses in the press room during 102.7 KIIS FM&#039;s Jingle Ball 2017 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 1, 2017 in Inglewood, California
Lauren Jauregui Goes Solo In Playboy Interview
The Awkward Moment A Riverdale Fan Asked Cole Sprouse If He’s Dating Lili Reinhart
Drake performs at Qudos Bank Arena on November 7, 2017 in Sydney, Australia
Drake’s 'One Dance' & 'God’s Plan' Just Made UK Chart History
Kylie Jenner Goes Platinum Blonde Amid Claims She Wants To Be A ‘Hot’ Mum

More From 5 Seconds Of Summer

5 Seconds Of Summer Play MTV Slanguage
Watch 5 Seconds Of Summer Take Our Slanguage Challenge!
5 Seconds Of Summer in &#039;Want You Back&#039; video
5 Seconds Of Summer Release Incredible 'Want You Back' Video
5 Seconds Of Summer Play MTV Slanguage
5 Seconds Of Summer
5 Seconds Of Summer Play Slanguage! | MTV Music
EXCLUSIVE: 5 Seconds of Summer Want One Direction to Reunite
5 Seconds Of Summer - Want You Back - Official Audio
5 Seconds Of Summer
Want You Back (Audio) [Explicit]
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds Of Summer
New Music Out This Week (23rd February 2018)
Janelle Monáe
New Music Round-Up: Janelle Monáe, RAYE & 5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds Of Summer 2018
5SOS' 2018 Tour Is Coming To London In April!
5 Seconds of Summer
5SOS Announce Return with New Single 'Want You Back'
Music
Ultimate Fandom Playlist: @Tha5SOSFamily & @5SOSVoteStats
Travel
If Celebs Were Holiday Destinations: Your Next Holiday Based On Your Fave Star
5 Seconds Of Summer 2016 Promo Shot
Music
5SOS Win Worst Band (For A Third Time) At The 2017 NME Awards

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Provides Evidence That Sam Gowland Is The Perfect Boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Accidentally Posts This Snap Of Casey Johnson's Penis Then Deletes It
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
Bella Hadid Just Unliked This Selena Gomez Instagram And Fans Are Confused
Zayn Malik 'Scraps' Most Of His Second Album Due To Heartbreak Over Gigi Hadid
The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa
Holly Hagan Hits Out At Claims She Photoshopped Her Thighs In This Instagram Post
Marnie Simpson Posts The Belfie To End All Belfies In Leopard Print Bodysuit
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House
Netflix Releases Trigger Warning Video Ahead Of 13 Reasons Why Series 2
Megan McKenna Goes Topless In Saucy New Pic And It's All For A Good Cause
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits Casey Johnson Gets 'Jealous' Of Her Exes