Watch 5 Seconds Of Summer Take Our Slanguage Challenge!

We're so glad 5 Seconds Of Summer are back in our lives. The band are currently touring the globe on their 5SOS3 live show and hit London's Heaven on 5th April. They also dropped the music video for comeback single 'Want You Back' today so naturally they're a very busy bunch of guys.

So what do we do when busy musicians are in town? We play Slanguage! We thought it was about time Luke, Ashton, Calum and Michael took part in our British slang game, where we pit today's artists up against our weird day-to-day colloquialisms.

Charlie Puth, Khalid and more have all been up for the challenge previously but will the Aussie foursome have a right 'mare' playing it? Let's see how they did...

WATCH 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER PLAYING SLANGUAGE HERE!

Unsurprisingly having lived here for about two years the guys did pretty well.

Meanwhile, the boys are keeping pretty tight-lipped about when we can expect more new music from the band, but if you've been stalking videos from the tour on social like we have, we've been enjoying what we're hearing of new songs like 'Valentine' and 'Youngblood'!

Credit: Alexandra Gavillet

Remaining Dates On The 5SOS3 Tour:

3/29 Milan, IT - Fabrique

4/04 Paris, FR - Yoyo

4/05 London, UK - Heaven

4/08 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

4/09 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

4/10 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/12 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

4/13 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

4/15 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

4/16 Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

4/18 Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

4/19 Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

4/21 Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

4/23 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

4/25 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater

4/26 San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego

4/27 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

5/02 Singapore - Capitol Theatre

5/24 Sydney, Australia - Metro

5/29 Melbourne, Australia - 170 Russell

6/04 MexicoCity, Mexico - Lunario Del Auditorio Nacional

6/06 Sao Paolo, Brazil - Cine Joia