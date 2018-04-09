5SOS Announce Brand New Album 'YOUNGBLOOD'

It's no secret that 5 Seconds of Summer are one of the most successful boybands in the world right now. Ever since Luke, Calum, Ashton and Michael released their Number 1 single 'She Looks So Perfect' back in 2014, they have dominated the charts.

And now their ready to do it all again. The 'Don't Stop' boys are releasing their third album 'YOUNGBLOOD' this June.

View the lyrics Can't help but wondering

If this is the last time that I'll see your face

Is it tears or just the fucking rain?

Wish I could say something



Something that doesn't sound insane

But lately, I don't trust my brain

You tell me I won't ever change

So I just say nothing



No matter where I go

I'm always gonna want you back

No matter how long you're gone

I'm always gonna want you back

I know you know I will never get over you

No matter where I go

I'm always gonna want you back

Want you back



I remember the freckles on your back

And the way that I used to make you laugh

'Cause you know every morning I wake up

Yeah, I still reach for you



I remember the roses on your shirt

When you told me this would never work

You know even when I say I've moved on

Yeah, I still dream for you



No matter where I go

I'm always gonna want you back

No matter how long you're gone

I'm always gonna want you back

I know you know I will never get over you

No matter where I go

I'm always gonna want you back

Want you back



(I'm always gonna want you back)

(Want you back)

(I'm always gonna want you back)

(Want you back)



You know even when I say I've moved on

You know even though I know you're gone

All I think about is where I went wrong



You know even when I say I moved on

You know even though I know that you're gone

All I think about is where I went wrong

Yeah, I still dream for you



No matter where I go

I'm always gonna want you back



No matter where I go

I'm always gonna want you back

(I'm always gonna want you back)

No matter how long you're gone

I'm always gonna want you back

I know you know I will never get over you

No matter where I go

I'm always gonna want you back

Want you back



(I'm always gonna want you back)

(Want you back)

(I'm always gonna want you back)

(Want you back)

(I'm always gonna want you back)

(Want you back)

(I'm always gonna want you back)

(Want you back) Writer(s): Andrew Maxwell Goldstein, Ashton Fletcher Irwin, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Luke Robert Hemmings, Steve Mac, Calum Thomas Hood, Anastasia Laura Whiteacre Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

5SOS ARMY UNITE. OUR FAVES ARE TRULY ABOUT TO BLESS US WITH A BRAND NEW ALBUM OF SONGS.

The 'Amnesia' stars kicked off their latest era earlier this year with their sublime new single 'Want You Back'. The rousing midtempo ballad is a stunning ode to a former lover with an epic chorus that anyone who's ever regretted a break-up can relate to.

And it's made us super excited for its upcoming album, which 5SOS took to Twitter to announce this afternoon. The 'She's Kinda Hot' hitmakers wrote "Our album YOUNGBLOOD will be released on June 22nd. The pre-order goes live this Thursday x".

Our album YOUNGBLOOD will be released on June 22nd. The pre-order goes live this Thursday x pic.twitter.com/XhnNb1b0Vn — 5 Seconds Of Summer (@5SOS) April 9, 2018

Not only that but the critically acclaimed band also unveiled its artwork which, much like the 'Want You Back' video puts the boys front and centre in some gorgeous eighties esque colour effects. We need this cover printed and framed in our flats asap.

YOUNGBLOOD is 5SOS' third album and first since releasing Sounds Good Feels Good back in 2015.

If 'Want You Back' is anything to go by, the LP could be the 'Girls Talk Boys' group's best work to date.

[Getty]

Fingers crossed that 5SOS release a new song with the pre-order on Thursday.

We are desperate to hear what else the band have got up their sleeves for us.

Words: Sam Prance