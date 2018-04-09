5 Seconds Of Summer

5SOS Announce Brand New Album 'YOUNGBLOOD'

We cannot wait to hear this...

Monday, April 9, 2018 - 15:46

It's no secret that 5 Seconds of Summer are one of the most successful boybands in the world right now. Ever since Luke, Calum, Ashton and Michael released their Number 1 single 'She Looks So Perfect' back in 2014, they have dominated the charts.

And now their ready to do it all again. The 'Don't Stop' boys are releasing their third album 'YOUNGBLOOD' this June.

WATCH 5SOS' INCREDIBLE 'WANT YOU BACK' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
Can't help but wondering
If this is the last time that I'll see your face
Is it tears or just the fucking rain?
Wish I could say something

Something that doesn't sound insane
But lately, I don't trust my brain
You tell me I won't ever change
So I just say nothing

No matter where I go
I'm always gonna want you back
No matter how long you're gone
I'm always gonna want you back
I know you know I will never get over you
No matter where I go
I'm always gonna want you back
Want you back

I remember the freckles on your back
And the way that I used to make you laugh
'Cause you know every morning I wake up
Yeah, I still reach for you

I remember the roses on your shirt
When you told me this would never work
You know even when I say I've moved on
Yeah, I still dream for you

No matter where I go
I'm always gonna want you back
No matter how long you're gone
I'm always gonna want you back
I know you know I will never get over you
No matter where I go
I'm always gonna want you back
Want you back

(I'm always gonna want you back)
(Want you back)
(I'm always gonna want you back)
(Want you back)

You know even when I say I've moved on
You know even though I know you're gone
All I think about is where I went wrong

You know even when I say I moved on
You know even though I know that you're gone
All I think about is where I went wrong
Yeah, I still dream for you

No matter where I go
I'm always gonna want you back

No matter where I go
I'm always gonna want you back
(I'm always gonna want you back)
No matter how long you're gone
I'm always gonna want you back
I know you know I will never get over you
No matter where I go
I'm always gonna want you back
Want you back

(I'm always gonna want you back)
(Want you back)
(I'm always gonna want you back)
(Want you back)
(I'm always gonna want you back)
(Want you back)
(I'm always gonna want you back)
(Want you back)
Writer(s): Andrew Maxwell Goldstein, Ashton Fletcher Irwin, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Luke Robert Hemmings, Steve Mac, Calum Thomas Hood, Anastasia Laura Whiteacre Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

5SOS ARMY UNITE. OUR FAVES ARE TRULY ABOUT TO BLESS US WITH A BRAND NEW ALBUM OF SONGS.

The 'Amnesia' stars kicked off their latest era earlier this year with their sublime new single 'Want You Back'. The rousing midtempo ballad is a stunning ode to a former lover with an epic chorus that anyone who's ever regretted a break-up can relate to.

And it's made us super excited for its upcoming album, which 5SOS took to Twitter to announce this afternoon. The 'She's Kinda Hot' hitmakers wrote "Our album YOUNGBLOOD will be released on June 22nd. The pre-order goes live this Thursday x".

Not only that but the critically acclaimed band also unveiled its artwork which, much like the 'Want You Back' video puts the boys front and centre in some gorgeous eighties esque colour effects. We need this cover printed and framed in our flats asap.

YOUNGBLOOD is 5SOS' third album and first since releasing Sounds Good Feels Good back in 2015.

If 'Want You Back' is anything to go by, the LP could be the 'Girls Talk Boys' group's best work to date.

[Getty]

Fingers crossed that 5SOS release a new song with the pre-order on Thursday.

We are desperate to hear what else the band have got up their sleeves for us.

Words: Sam Prance

Latest News

The Peruvian Rainforest
Exploring The Amazon In Style: 6 Reasons This Peruvian Rainforest Getaway Is Explorer Goals
5 Seconds of Summer
5SOS Announce Brand New Album 'YOUNGBLOOD'
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Looks Set to Release a New Single This Month
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Lands Major New Spotify Milestone with 'IDGAF'
Olly Murs Hints At Cover Up During Black Friday Terror Scare
Charlotte Crosby gets seriously into TOWIE
Charlotte Crosby Backs TOWIE's Pete Wicks Over 'Slimy Little B*tch' Liam Gatsby Following Explosive Row
6 Ways To Fit Exercise Into A Busy Routine
This Is What Really Happened When The Jersey Shore And Geordie Shore Casts Took A Tour Of London Together – Exclusive
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Praises Camila Cabello and Kanye West
Vicky Pattison Reveals Heartbreak Over Her Dad’s Alcohol Addiction
Cardi B
Rihanna Congratulates Cardi B on Pregnancy and Album
Brooklyn Beckham and Lexi Wood
Brooklyn Beckham Spotted Kissing Model Lexi Wood Following Chloe Moretz Split
The Mystery Of Zayn Malik’s Deleted Instagram Feed Has Finally Been Solved
Teen Mom UK Episode 5 Spoiler Video: Amber Butler Admits She’s ‘Fed Up’ Of Drama With Ste Rankine As She Invites Him And New Girlfriend Kirsty Round To Clear The Air
Pimp My Weekend - New Orleans
Pimp My Weekend: New Orleans
The Magnolia Hotel
Unplug On A Digital Detox In Portugal To Get Away From All That Life Stuff
Chloe Ferry Teases MAJOR News With Sam Gowland And Fans Have Some Theories
Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott
The Insane Amount Of Money Travis Scott Spent On Stormi’s Welcome Party
You’ll Never Guess Who Love Island’s Amber Davies Is Reportedly Dating Now
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Is Officially Flawless AF In This Bright Pink Bikini

More From 5 Seconds Of Summer

5 Seconds of Summer
5SOS Announce Brand New Album 'YOUNGBLOOD'
5 Seconds of Summer
5SOS Are Releasing Another ‘Want You Back’ Video
5 Seconds Of Summer - Want You Back - Music Video
5 Seconds Of Summer
Want You Back [Explicit]
5 Seconds Of Summer Play MTV Slanguage
Watch 5 Seconds Of Summer Take Our Slanguage Challenge!
5 Seconds Of Summer in &#039;Want You Back&#039; video
5 Seconds Of Summer Release Incredible 'Want You Back' Video
5 Seconds Of Summer Play MTV Slanguage
5 Seconds Of Summer
5 Seconds Of Summer Play Slanguage! | MTV Music
EXCLUSIVE: 5 Seconds of Summer Want One Direction to Reunite
5 Seconds Of Summer - Want You Back - Official Audio
5 Seconds Of Summer
Want You Back (Audio) [Explicit]
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds Of Summer
New Music Out This Week (23rd February 2018)
Janelle Monáe
New Music Round-Up: Janelle Monáe, RAYE & 5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds Of Summer 2018
5SOS' 2018 Tour Is Coming To London In April!
5 Seconds of Summer
5SOS Announce Return with New Single 'Want You Back'

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Scotty T Is Fully Shook As He Reacts To Ricci Guarnaccio's Drastic Surgical Transformation
Watch Marnie Simpson Squirm In Horror As She Faces Ricky Rayment For The First Time Since Their Split
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Comes Clean About Pauly D Romance Rumours And We're Off To Buy a Hat
Zayn Malik ‘Plans To Erase Gigi Hadid Tattoo’ After Deleting All His Instagram Posts
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Which Geordie Shore Star She Never Ever Wants To See Again
Chloe Ferry Teases MAJOR News With Sam Gowland And Fans Have Some Theories
Charlotte Crosby gets seriously into TOWIE
Charlotte Crosby Backs TOWIE's Pete Wicks Over 'Slimy Little B*tch' Liam Gatsby Following Explosive Row
The Latest Episode Of The Charlotte Show Reveals The REAL Reason Charlotte Crosby Broke Down In Tears On The Street In Australia
Teen Mom UK Episode 5 Spoiler Video: Amber Butler Admits She’s ‘Fed Up’ Of Drama With Ste Rankine As She Invites Him And New Girlfriend Kirsty Round To Clear The Air
The Mystery Of Zayn Malik’s Deleted Instagram Feed Has Finally Been Solved
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Is Officially Flawless AF In This Bright Pink Bikini