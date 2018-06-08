5SOS Announce 'Meet You There' UK Headline Tour Dates!
YASSSSSSS!
All round lovely guys and apparent workaholics 5 Seconds Of Summer may have literally just finished their 5SOS3 Tour, but today have answered our prayers with the news they'll be back in the UK for a longer run later this year!
This morning the 'Want You Back' foursome announced that their 'Meet You There' headline tour will bring Luke, Calum, Ashton and Michael to Glasgow on 23rd October before taking in dates in Manchester, London, Birmingham and Sheffield.
WATCH 5SOS' LIVE VIDEO FOR 'YOUNGBLOOD' HERE:
Surrender my everything 'cause you made me believe you're mine
Yeah, you used to call me baby, now you calling me by name
Takes one to know one, yeah
You beat me at my own damn game
You push and you push and I'm pulling away
Pulling away from you
I give and I give and I give and you take, give and you take
Young blood
Say you want me
Say you want me out of your life
And I'm just a dead man walking tonight
But you need it, yeah, you need it
All of the time
Young blood
Say you want me
Say you want me back in your life
So I'm just a dead man crawling tonight
'Cause I need it, yeah, I need it
All of the time
Lately, our conversations end like it's the last goodbye
Yeah, one of us gets too drunk and calls about a hundred times
So who you been calling baby? Nobody could take my place
When you looking at those strangers
Hope to god you see my face
Young blood
Say you want me
Say you want me out of your life
And I'm just a dead man walking tonight
But you need it, yeah, you need it
All of the time
Young blood
Say you want me
Say you want me back in your life
So I'm just a dead man crawling tonight
'Cause I need it, yeah, I need it
All of the time
You're pushing, you're pushing
I'm pulling away
Pulling away from you
I give and I give and I give and you take, give and you take
Running and running, I'm running away
Running away from you
Mmh, from you
Young blood
Say you want me
Say you want me out of your life
And I'm just a dead man walking tonight
But you need it, yeah you need it
All of the time
Young blood
Say you want me
Say you want me back in your life
So I'm just a dead man crawling tonight
'Cause I need it, yeah I need it
All of the time
You're pushing, you're pushing
I'm pulling away
Pulling away from you
I give and I give and I give and you take, give and you take
Young blood
Say you want me
Say you want me out of your life
And I'm just a dead man walking tonight
5SOS Meet You There UK Tour Dates:
Tues 23rd October - Glasgow – O2 Academy
Fri 26th October - Manchester – O2 Apollo
Mon 29th October - London – O2 Academy Brixton
Thurs 1st November - Birmingham – O2 Academy
Fri 2nd November - Sheffield – O2 Academy
The band also recently took the opportunity to bring the release date of their third studio album Youngblood forward to the 15th June - THAT'S NEXT WEEK - and, coincidentally, that's when tickets for the tour go on sale too :)
This week 5SOS also began a new 'Cocktail Chats' series on YouTube, where the guys sup some delicious looking drinks and talk about the making of Youngblood. The first episode hears them revealing the stories behind tracks 'Youngblood' and the first single they revealed from the album, 'Want You Back.' Watch it here.
And if that's not enough, the guys will also be starring in their very own Apple Music On The Record documentary on Monday, which at the end of the teaser also promised new music too.
Fore more 5 Seconds Of Summer goodness, check out the guys trying their hardest to play our game of Slanguage here.