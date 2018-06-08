5SOS Announce 'Meet You There' UK Headline Tour Dates!

View the lyrics

Remember the words you told me Love me 'til the day I die?

Surrender my everything 'cause you made me believe you're mine

Yeah, you used to call me baby, now you calling me by name

Takes one to know one, yeah

You beat me at my own damn game



You push and you push and I'm pulling away

Pulling away from you

I give and I give and I give and you take, give and you take



Young blood

Say you want me

Say you want me out of your life



And I'm just a dead man walking tonight

But you need it, yeah, you need it

All of the time



Young blood

Say you want me

Say you want me back in your life



So I'm just a dead man crawling tonight

'Cause I need it, yeah, I need it

All of the time



Lately, our conversations end like it's the last goodbye

Yeah, one of us gets too drunk and calls about a hundred times

So who you been calling baby? Nobody could take my place

When you looking at those strangers

Hope to god you see my face



Young blood

Say you want me

Say you want me out of your life



And I'm just a dead man walking tonight

But you need it, yeah, you need it

All of the time



Young blood

Say you want me

Say you want me back in your life



So I'm just a dead man crawling tonight

'Cause I need it, yeah, I need it

All of the time



You're pushing, you're pushing

I'm pulling away

Pulling away from you

I give and I give and I give and you take, give and you take

Running and running, I'm running away

Running away from you

Mmh, from you



Young blood

Say you want me

Say you want me out of your life

And I'm just a dead man walking tonight

But you need it, yeah you need it

All of the time



Young blood

Say you want me

Say you want me back in your life

So I'm just a dead man crawling tonight

'Cause I need it, yeah I need it

All of the time



You're pushing, you're pushing

I'm pulling away

Pulling away from you

I give and I give and I give and you take, give and you take



Young blood

Say you want me

Say you want me out of your life

And I'm just a dead man walking tonight

Writer(s): ALI TAMPOSI, ANDREW WATT, LOUIS BELL, ASHTON IRWIN, CALUM HOOD, LUKE HEMMINGS Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com