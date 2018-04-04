5SOS Are Releasing Another ‘Want You Back’ Video

5 Seconds of Summer are killing it right now. After a couple years on the road and hard at work in the studio, the 'She's Kinda Hot' boys made a triumphant return to the charts with the incredible hit single 'Want You Back'. It's so good to have them back.

That's not all though. To make things even more exciting, the band are about to release a second 'Want You Back' video.

View the lyrics Can't help but wondering

If this is the last time that I'll see your face

Is it tears or just the fucking rain?

Wish I could say something



Something that doesn't sound insane

But lately, I don't trust my brain

You tell me I won't ever change

So I just say nothing



No matter where I go

I'm always gonna want you back

No matter how long you're gone

I'm always gonna want you back

I know you know I will never get over you

No matter where I go

I'm always gonna want you back

Want you back



I remember the freckles on your back

And the way that I used to make you laugh

'Cause you know every morning I wake up

Yeah, I still reach for you



I remember the roses on your shirt

When you told me this would never work

You know even when I say I've moved on

Yeah, I still dream for you



No matter where I go

I'm always gonna want you back

No matter how long you're gone

I'm always gonna want you back

I know you know I will never get over you

No matter where I go

I'm always gonna want you back

Want you back



(I'm always gonna want you back)

(Want you back)

(I'm always gonna want you back)

(Want you back)



You know even when I say I've moved on

You know even though I know you're gone

All I think about is where I went wrong



You know even when I say I moved on

You know even though I know that you're gone

All I think about is where I went wrong

Yeah, I still dream for you



No matter where I go

I'm always gonna want you back



No matter where I go

I'm always gonna want you back

(I'm always gonna want you back)

No matter how long you're gone

I'm always gonna want you back

I know you know I will never get over you

No matter where I go

I'm always gonna want you back

Want you back



(I'm always gonna want you back)

(Want you back)

(I'm always gonna want you back)

(Want you back)

(I'm always gonna want you back)

(Want you back)

(I'm always gonna want you back)

(Want you back) Writer(s): Andrew Maxwell Goldstein, Ashton Fletcher Irwin, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Luke Robert Hemmings, Steve Mac, Calum Thomas Hood, Anastasia Laura Whiteacre Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. A BRAND NEW 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER VIDEO IS UPON US.

Luke, Calum, Ashton and Michael released the official video for 'Want You Back' last month and now they're blessing us with another one. Not only that but it's coming with a new acoustic edition of the critically acclaimed UK top 40 and US Hot 100 hit.

OMG. 5SOS are going to bless us with a stripped back version of 'Want You Back' this Friday.

The 'She Looks So Perfect' hitmakers took to social media last night to tease the upcoming remix and its accompanying visual. Judging by the 20-second long clip, the acoustic take puts the boys' huge vocals, talent and musicianship front and centre.

Not only that but it also mimics the stunning colour palette of the 'Want You Back' artwork.

We cannot wait to hear the brand new rendition and witness its video when it comes out.

'Want You Back' is taken from 5SOS' highly anticipated third album.

If it's anything to go by, 5SOS3 will be the band's best work so far.

Words: Sam Prance