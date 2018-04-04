5 Seconds Of Summer

5SOS Are Releasing Another ‘Want You Back’ Video

This is amazing...

Wednesday, April 4, 2018 - 17:06

5 Seconds of Summer are killing it right now. After a couple years on the road and hard at work in the studio, the 'She's Kinda Hot' boys made a triumphant return to the charts with the incredible hit single 'Want You Back'. It's so good to have them back.

That's not all though. To make things even more exciting, the band are about to release a second 'Want You Back' video.

LISTEN TO 'WANT YOU BACK' HERE...

Can't help but wondering
If this is the last time that I'll see your face
Is it tears or just the fucking rain?
Wish I could say something

Something that doesn't sound insane
But lately, I don't trust my brain
You tell me I won't ever change
So I just say nothing

No matter where I go
I'm always gonna want you back
No matter how long you're gone
I'm always gonna want you back
I know you know I will never get over you
No matter where I go
I'm always gonna want you back
Want you back

I remember the freckles on your back
And the way that I used to make you laugh
'Cause you know every morning I wake up
Yeah, I still reach for you

I remember the roses on your shirt
When you told me this would never work
You know even when I say I've moved on
Yeah, I still dream for you

No matter where I go
I'm always gonna want you back
No matter how long you're gone
I'm always gonna want you back
I know you know I will never get over you
No matter where I go
I'm always gonna want you back
Want you back

(I'm always gonna want you back)
(Want you back)
(I'm always gonna want you back)
(Want you back)

You know even when I say I've moved on
You know even though I know you're gone
All I think about is where I went wrong

You know even when I say I moved on
You know even though I know that you're gone
All I think about is where I went wrong
Yeah, I still dream for you

No matter where I go
I'm always gonna want you back

No matter where I go
I'm always gonna want you back
(I'm always gonna want you back)
No matter how long you're gone
I'm always gonna want you back
I know you know I will never get over you
No matter where I go
I'm always gonna want you back
Want you back

(I'm always gonna want you back)
(Want you back)
(I'm always gonna want you back)
(Want you back)
(I'm always gonna want you back)
(Want you back)
(I'm always gonna want you back)
(Want you back)
NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. A BRAND NEW 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER VIDEO IS UPON US.

Luke, Calum, Ashton and Michael released the official video for 'Want You Back' last month and now they're blessing us with another one. Not only that but it's coming with a new acoustic edition of the critically acclaimed UK top 40 and US Hot 100 hit.

OMG. 5SOS are going to bless us with a stripped back version of 'Want You Back' this Friday.

The 'She Looks So Perfect' hitmakers took to social media last night to tease the upcoming remix and its accompanying visual. Judging by the 20-second long clip, the acoustic take puts the boys' huge vocals, talent and musicianship front and centre.

Not only that but it also mimics the stunning colour palette of the 'Want You Back' artwork.

We cannot wait to hear the brand new rendition and witness its video when it comes out.

[Getty]

'Want You Back' is taken from 5SOS' highly anticipated third album.

If it's anything to go by, 5SOS3 will be the band's best work so far.

Words: Sam Prance

