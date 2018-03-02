5 Seconds Of Summer

EXCLUSIVE: 5 Seconds of Summer Want One Direction to Reunite

Well half of them do...

Friday, March 2, 2018 - 18:27

5 Seconds of Summer are finally back. The 'She Looks So Perfect' hitmakers released their brand new single 'Want You Back' last Friday and it's safe to say that it does not disappoint. The hit is more mature than their previous music but it's no less great.

Today they dropped by MTV UK and revealed among other things that they would maybe love to see One Direction reunite.

LISTEN TO 5SOS' NEW SINGLE 'WANT YOU BACK' HERE'...

View the lyrics
Can't help but wondering
If this is the last time that I'll see your face
Is it tears or just the fucking rain?
Wish I could say something

Something that doesn't sound insane
But lately, I don't trust my brain
You tell me I won't ever change
So I just say nothing

No matter where I go
I'm always gonna want you back
No matter how long you're gone
I'm always gonna want you back
I know you know I will never get over you
No matter where I go
I'm always gonna want you back
Want you back

I remember the freckles on your back
And the way that I used to make you laugh
'Cause you know every morning I wake up
Yeah, I still reach for you

I remember the roses on your shirt
When you told me this would never work
You know even when I say I've moved on
Yeah, I still dream for you

No matter where I go
I'm always gonna want you back
No matter how long you're gone
I'm always gonna want you back
I know you know I will never get over you
No matter where I go
I'm always gonna want you back
Want you back

(I'm always gonna want you back)
(Want you back)
(I'm always gonna want you back)
(Want you back)

You know even when I say I've moved on
You know even though I know you're gone
All I think about is where I went wrong

You know even when I say I moved on
You know even though I know that you're gone
All I think about is where I went wrong
Yeah, I still dream for you

No matter where I go
I'm always gonna want you back

No matter where I go
I'm always gonna want you back
(I'm always gonna want you back)
No matter how long you're gone
I'm always gonna want you back
I know you know I will never get over you
No matter where I go
I'm always gonna want you back
Want you back

(I'm always gonna want you back)
(Want you back)
(I'm always gonna want you back)
(Want you back)
(I'm always gonna want you back)
(Want you back)
(I'm always gonna want you back)
(Want you back)
Writer(s): James Bourne, Stephen Robson, Calum Hood, Luke Hemmings Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

NO. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. 5SOS ARE JUST AS EAGER TO SEE 1D GET BACK TOGETHER AS WE ARE.

The 'Amnesia' stars were taking part in a Facebook live with James Barr when the 'Steal My Girl' singers came up. During a game of 'Want You Back', 5SOS were asked if they would like One Direction back. Calum and Michael both said that they would.

However, Luke and Ashton were less sure and, while we're desperate to see 1D reunite, we understand why.

MTV UK

Luke said "not at the sacrifice of their own happiness" and that actually makes a lot of sense. One Direction all decided to go solo and if they're not happy making music together like 5SOS are, it doesn't make sense for them to reunite for the sake of it.

5SOS also opened up about the upcoming music video for 'Want You Back'. Speaking to us, Ashton revealed: "If you look at the 'Want You Back' cover and look at some of the lighting we use, you'll see elements of that in the music video." So exciting.

The 'Don't Stop' boys always create amazing visuals and we cannot wait to see what they have coming.

Credit: Alexandra Gavillet

As it stands they are still yet to announce the release date of their third album.

However, it is due for this year and we have no doubt that it will be incredible.

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Reveals The One Beauty Treatment She'd Never Try Again
Chrissy Teigen Posts First Ultrasound Image Of Her And John Legend's Unborn Son
Kylie Jenner Shares The First Close-Up Shot Of Baby Stormi's Face And She's Beautiful
From Chrissy Teigen To Sophie Kasaei: 10 Sassiest Celebrity Reactions To Fake News
From Tom Hardy To Jennifer Lawrence: 9 Times Celebrities Were The Heroes We Always Needed
Kim Kardashian Is Launching Her Very Own Kids Prank Show And We’re So Excited
Gaz Beadle Enjoys A Cute Chilled Friday With Son Chester Amid All The Snow Chaos
Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Eight Month Baby Bump In A Gorgeous Pink Outfit In Japan
Olivia Attwood opens up about Chris Hughes split, feels like she&#039;s lost her best friend
Olivia Attwood Admits She’s ‘Hopeful’ That She Can ‘Work Things Out’ With Chris Hughes In The Future
EXCLUSIVE: 5 Seconds of Summer Want One Direction to Reunite
DJ Khaled
New Music Round-Up: Beyoncé, MNEK, Meghan Trainor
Warner Wants Kristen Wiig For Wonder Woman 2
What Your Handwriting Actually Says About Your Personality
Get Involved With Tekken Mobile NOW If You Want To Get These Sweet Goodies
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Tweets Then Deletes This Declaration Of 'Love' For Josh Ritchie
Little Mix
Little Mix Win Big at the First Ever Global Awards Ceremony
Little Mix at the Global Awards
Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Delivers Powerful Feminist Speech at the Global Awards
Camila Cabello &amp; Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello and Charli XCX Are Supporting Taylor Swift on Tour
Kylie Jenner&#039;s amazing post-baby body
Kylie Jenner's Post-Baby Body Is Quite Literally Out Of This World
Jersey Shore Cast And Fans React To The Show Being Renewed For A Second Season In The Best Way

More From 5 Seconds Of Summer

EXCLUSIVE: 5 Seconds of Summer Want One Direction to Reunite
5 Seconds Of Summer - Want You Back - Official Audio
5 Seconds Of Summer
Want You Back (Audio) [Explicit]
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds Of Summer
New Music Out This Week (23rd February 2018)
Janelle Monáe
New Music Round-Up: Janelle Monáe, RAYE & 5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds Of Summer 2018
5SOS' 2018 Tour Is Coming To London In April!
5 Seconds of Summer
5SOS Announce Return with New Single 'Want You Back'
Music
Ultimate Fandom Playlist: @Tha5SOSFamily & @5SOSVoteStats
Travel
If Celebs Were Holiday Destinations: Your Next Holiday Based On Your Fave Star
5 Seconds Of Summer 2016 Promo Shot
Music
5SOS Win Worst Band (For A Third Time) At The 2017 NME Awards
Music
Honey G, 5SOS, The Chainsmokers & twenty one pilots Nominated For ‘Worst Band’ At NME Awards 2017
Celebrity
17 Times 5SOS Were The Biggest Michael Clifford Fans Of All
The Tide
Music
The Tide Talk Having The Vamps As Bosses & Why They're No 5SOS...

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Tweets Then Deletes This Declaration Of 'Love' For Josh Ritchie
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach’s Marnie Simpson Pies Off Stephen Bear Because Of Geordie Shore Bestie Charlotte Crosby - EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE: 5 Seconds of Summer Want One Direction to Reunite
Gaz Beadle Enjoys A Cute Chilled Friday With Son Chester Amid All The Snow Chaos
Brandon Flynn Responds To Memes Of Him Kissing Sam Smith
Geordie Shore Episode 9 Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Is ‘Fuming’ After Chloe Ferry Questions Whether He’s Looking At Other Lasses
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers And Talia Oatway's Cutest Couple Moments Ever
Kylie Jenner Shares The First Close-Up Shot Of Baby Stormi's Face And She's Beautiful
Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Eight Month Baby Bump In A Gorgeous Pink Outfit In Japan
From Tom Hardy To Jennifer Lawrence: 9 Times Celebrities Were The Heroes We Always Needed
Chrissy Teigen Posts First Ultrasound Image Of Her And John Legend's Unborn Son