EXCLUSIVE: 5 Seconds of Summer Want One Direction to Reunite

5 Seconds of Summer are finally back. The 'She Looks So Perfect' hitmakers released their brand new single 'Want You Back' last Friday and it's safe to say that it does not disappoint. The hit is more mature than their previous music but it's no less great.

Today they dropped by MTV UK and revealed among other things that they would maybe love to see One Direction reunite.

View the lyrics Can't help but wondering

If this is the last time that I'll see your face

Is it tears or just the fucking rain?

Wish I could say something



Something that doesn't sound insane

But lately, I don't trust my brain

You tell me I won't ever change

So I just say nothing



No matter where I go

I'm always gonna want you back

No matter how long you're gone

I'm always gonna want you back

I know you know I will never get over you

No matter where I go

I'm always gonna want you back

Want you back



I remember the freckles on your back

And the way that I used to make you laugh

'Cause you know every morning I wake up

Yeah, I still reach for you



I remember the roses on your shirt

When you told me this would never work

You know even when I say I've moved on

Yeah, I still dream for you



No matter where I go

I'm always gonna want you back

No matter how long you're gone

I'm always gonna want you back

I know you know I will never get over you

No matter where I go

I'm always gonna want you back

Want you back



(I'm always gonna want you back)

(Want you back)

(I'm always gonna want you back)

(Want you back)



You know even when I say I've moved on

You know even though I know you're gone

All I think about is where I went wrong



You know even when I say I moved on

You know even though I know that you're gone

All I think about is where I went wrong

Yeah, I still dream for you



No matter where I go

I'm always gonna want you back



No matter where I go

I'm always gonna want you back

(I'm always gonna want you back)

No matter how long you're gone

I'm always gonna want you back

I know you know I will never get over you

No matter where I go

I'm always gonna want you back

Want you back



(I'm always gonna want you back)

(Want you back)

(I'm always gonna want you back)

(Want you back)

(I'm always gonna want you back)

(Want you back)

(I'm always gonna want you back)

NO. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. 5SOS ARE JUST AS EAGER TO SEE 1D GET BACK TOGETHER AS WE ARE.

The 'Amnesia' stars were taking part in a Facebook live with James Barr when the 'Steal My Girl' singers came up. During a game of 'Want You Back', 5SOS were asked if they would like One Direction back. Calum and Michael both said that they would.

However, Luke and Ashton were less sure and, while we're desperate to see 1D reunite, we understand why.

Luke said "not at the sacrifice of their own happiness" and that actually makes a lot of sense. One Direction all decided to go solo and if they're not happy making music together like 5SOS are, it doesn't make sense for them to reunite for the sake of it.

5SOS also opened up about the upcoming music video for 'Want You Back'. Speaking to us, Ashton revealed: "If you look at the 'Want You Back' cover and look at some of the lighting we use, you'll see elements of that in the music video." So exciting.

The 'Don't Stop' boys always create amazing visuals and we cannot wait to see what they have coming.

As it stands they are still yet to announce the release date of their third album.

However, it is due for this year and we have no doubt that it will be incredible.

