New Music Round-up: Ed Sheeran, 5 Seconds of Summer, Jess Glynne And More

This week's artist releases are doing amazing, sweetie.

Claire Rowden
Friday, May 24, 2019 - 13:00

This week we’ve got new music from all your favourite artists. With collaborations from Ed Sheeran & Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock, as well as Ally Brooke and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, plus all-new 5 Seconds of Summer and YUNGBLUD, as well as the latest Jess Glynne, all genres are coming at you with new tracks this Friday.

Here are our top picks you need to add to your playlists:

5SOS / YouTube

Singles

Ed Sheeran Ft. Chance The Rapper PnB Rock

Cross Me (feat. Chance the Rapper & PnB Rock)

In the second single from his upcoming album ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’, Sheeran is proving that there’s no voice or sound he can’t blend with. With an irresistibly catchy chorus provided by PnB Rock and Chance The Rapper’s tongue in cheek verses that make his sound so defined, we’re certain no one will be crossing them.

5 Seconds of Summer - Easier

Easier

Changing up their sound and reinventing themselves once again, this synth-heavy track is taking 5sos in a whole new direction, and we’re obsessed with it. It’s darker, it’s edgier, but it’s still got their undeniably obsessive lyrics that we could both cry and scream to, and of course, those sweet and dangerous vocals.

YUNGBLUD - Parents

Parents

In this modern commentary on the younger generation's opinion of their elders, YUNGBLUD captures that feeling of wanting nothing more than to just be accepted by your parents. Bringing to it his rock star shine and catchy hooks, it’s sure to be one we’ll be screaming along to when the angst hits.

Jess Glynne & Jax Jones - One Touch

One Touch

Jess Glynne always knows exactly how to get us in our feels. With a voice like no other that can dance us out of any funk, and Jax Jones hypnotically magical production, this song is going to be one we’re playing all night and all summer long.

NSG - OT Bop

OT Bop

NSG are back with yet another banger, and it’s guaranteed to have you bopping. On a flow of their own, the group are pairing their tongue in cheek bars with a rhythm that you can’t help but want to move to. It sounds like summer and comes at you like a heatwave, fiery and full of good vibes.

will.i.am Ft. Lady Leshurr, Lioness & Ms Banks - Pretty Little Thing

Pretty Little Thing (feat. Lady Leshurr, Lioness & Ms. Banks)

In this British made bop, the hottest artists from the UK have teamed up to bring us the most fire of tunes - and there’s nothing we can do but then the volume up and dance along. Having us feeling like our best selves, this confidence-boosting track

Sigala & Becky Hill - Wish You Well

Wish You Well

Sending nothing but good vibes out into the universe, these two are collaborating on a track to get those with broken hearts up and over it. Its explosive beat drops, perfectly produced instrumentals, and Hill’s powerful vocals are a recipe for strong and catchy pop bops.

Ally Brooke Ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie - Lips Don’t Lie

Lips Don't Lie (feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie)

In this smooth and sultry track, Brooke is getting confrontational about what she wants, and her voice, both raspy and delicate, sings the flirtatious lyrics perfectly. It’s sexy, it’s catchy, and it’s hypnotising rhythm has us moving along with them all night long.

Ty Dolla $ign Ft. J. Cole - Purple Emoji

Purple Emoji (feat. J. Cole)

In this slow R&B jam, Ty Dolla $ign and J. Cole are confessing their emotions, and the result is an honest and raw love letter for the one they’re missing. With Cole’s articulate raps and Ty’s angelic voice, these two are the duo that can always deliver.

Astrid S - The First One

The First One

In this powerful pop bop, Astrid is opening up about the barriers and barricades that held her back from opening up to the lovers that came after her first love. Penning the lyrics that his us hard in our feels and singing them in an emotional outpour, Astrid is forever proving she’s a pop queen.

Two Door Cinema Club - Dirty Air

Dirty Air

Coming at us with the third single from their upcoming project, Two Door Cinema Club are layering the indie lyrics we’re immediately obsessed with over pitch perfect guitar solos and instrumentals. It’s of the times, catchy, and with its electronic edge - has us in the mood to rage.

Hamzaa - London

London

Spreading the love for her city, Hamzaa has written this single in an ode to her hometown, and why she’ll always love where she came from. Touching on her upbringing and the fond memories she has there, Hamzaa also talks about the issue of climate change, and how the world is drastically changing. It’s a raw and accurate depiction of the society we live in and the blind eyes we turn.

Kim Petras - All I Do Is Cry

All I Do Is Cry

In this heartbroken ballad, Petras is opening up about a love that’s bleeding her dry, and the detrimental effects its having on her. With a voice that captures the emotions of her every word, and a beat that our hearts fall in time to, this song is the breakup bop we need to get us through.

Emeli Sandé - Extraordinary Being

Extraordinary Being

In this powerful love song, Sandé is singing to the one who’s void of flaws in her eyes and is telling them everything they deserve. In a world that can be so cruel and critical, Sandé’s voice is the melody that overpowers the noise of hate and loathing.

Why Don’t We - Unbelievable

Unbelievable

Why Don’t We are the boy band we’re loving at the moment. In this catchy, love-struck tune, the boys are serenading the one they’ve had their heart set on for a long time, and now that they’re together, it’s unbelievable. With their individually unique voices that carry each other to perfection, this song is a certified bop.

Ms Banks - Remember The Name

Remember The Name

In this girl power anthem, Ms Banks is making sure her voice is heard, and her name remembered. Breaking down the hard work and grind that got her to where she is, this girl is the up and coming British talent that we know is going to go so far.

Theresa Rex - Like I Love You

Like I Love You

Theresa Rex’s voice is the provider of all the feel-good vibes we could ever need. In this confident, light and breezy bop, the singer talks us through that feeling of falling in love - and the fun and butterflies it brings.

Sam Feldt Ft. RANI - Post Malone

Post Malone (feat. RANI)

Add this to your Friday night playlists ASAP, because Sam Feldt and RANI have channeled all the party vibes you could ever need in this Post Malone inspired bop.

Mira May - FWM

FWM

In this hot and fiery tune, Miraa May is telling it how it is and making sure others know not to mess with her when she’s in her zone. It’s confrontational, full of catchy hooks, and has us feeling like the bad b*tch we are.

Albums

The Amazons - Future Dust

Future Dust

The Amazons are here with an album full of darker, hard-hitting, but of course still groove-worthy tunes, and we are living for it. With eerily accurate commentaries on the world around us, songs that sees the band wear their hearts on their sleeve, and of course the songs we want to jam 24/7 to - this is an album that has it all.

PRETTYMUCH - Phases ep

Phases - EP

With songs that take us through the highs and lows of young love, as well as showcasing the diversity of their music, PRETTYMUCH prove that they are anything but a phase in this EP. With voices that blend together perfectly, and a style that’s both modern and original, they’re the group we should be keeping an eye on in the future.

