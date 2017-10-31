20 Fashion And Beauty Essentials That Everyone Was Obsessed With In The 90s

From practically bathing in body glitter before our school disco to wanting an entire rainbow of colours of jelly shoes, we practically lived and breathed every single fashion and beauty trend of the 90s.

Luckily for us, MTV is throwing it way back to the time of dungarees and butterfly clips in their nostalgia AF new show, 90s House (starting TONIGHT, 2nd November at 9pm), which will see 12 competitiors fight it out to win some SERIOUS prizes under the watchful eye of awesome hosts Christina Milian and Lance Bass.

CHECK OUT THIS SNEAK PEEK LOOK AT 90s HOUSE:

To celebrate, we're taking a look at the BEST trends from the 90s, so step right this way for a *bit* of a time-warp...

Body Glitter

If you didn't go to the school disco wearing body glitter, did you REALLY go to the school disco?

Butterfly Clips

How else would we have clipped our hair up into 25 different sections?

Scrunchies

If we could've taken one thing onto a desert island in the 90s, this would've been our chosen item. Still rocking our special reindeer scrunchie at Christmas, tbh.

Jelly Shoes

Particularly the classic clear, glittery buckle-up ones. If you weren't excited when these came back into fashion, you're lying.

Octopus and/or Combat Trousers

Practical and stylish. Plus, those octopus strands were perfect for tying just about anything to your legs, and who doesn't want that in a trouser?

Very Skinny Eyebrows

We didn't want anyone to know we really had eyebrows, naturally.

Hair Crimped To Within An Inch Of Its Life

Nothing says fashion like making your hair look like a set of stairs.

Dresses And Skirts Over Jeans

For the particularly indecisive amongst us (guilty), this was the perfect solution. Plus, it kept us extra warm, y'know.

Fun fact: This trend actually continued into the 00s, as demonstrated by Anne Hathaway here.

Skort

Ditto above.

Justin Timberlake's Noodle Hair

Never forget.

Coloured Sunglasses

Yellow was our chosen colour - you?

Dungarees (Preferably With One Strap Undone)

Sure, we've gone back to wearing dungarees now, but it doesn't feel quite the same as this srsly casual look.

Flared Jeans

Preferably with stick on plastic diamantes arranged in a fun pattern. Maybe a flower.

A Baby G Watch

We're still absolutely DEVASTATED that we never got one (although we're secretly a little glad we never had to deal with the embarrassment of one going off in the middle of our maths lesson).

Chokers

These might be back in fashion now (YAS), but nothing will ever beat the classic black plastic chokers we got from either Claire's Accessories or the front cover of Mizz magazine.

Blue Eyeshadow

The ONLY colour of eyeshadow that made sense in the 90s. Don't ask us why.

Bandana

So very versatile.

Mood Ring

Are we happy? Are we sad? Are we excited? Are we nervous? Nothing could POSSIBLY tell us a more accurate answer than a piece of metal on our finger.

French Tips

Top tip: Trying to cheaply replicate this look with Tippex looks REAL GREAT.

Slap Bracelets

.@JenielleRowe just may be our dope slap bracelet champ! Any competitors? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WYnd5w0S22 — 90s House (@MTV90sHouse) October 19, 2017

Mild pain is beauty. Or something.

We could probably write an entire disserttion about ALL the other fashion and beauty trends, but if you want more nostalgia in your life (us too, guys), make sure to check out 90s House with Lance Bass and Christina Milian, starting TONIGHT, 2nd November at 9pm on MTV! And catch sneak peek looks at the episode here: