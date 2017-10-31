90s House

20 Fashion And Beauty Essentials That Everyone Was Obsessed With In The 90s

Don't miss brand new 90s House, starting TONIGHT at 9pm - only on MTV!

Rachel Pilcher
Thursday, November 2, 2017 - 08:00

From practically bathing in body glitter before our school disco to wanting an entire rainbow of colours of jelly shoes, we practically lived and breathed every single fashion and beauty trend of the 90s.

Luckily for us, MTV is throwing it way back to the time of dungarees and butterfly clips in their nostalgia AF new show, 90s House (starting TONIGHT, 2nd November at 9pm), which will see 12 competitiors fight it out to win some SERIOUS prizes under the watchful eye of awesome hosts Christina Milian and Lance Bass.

CHECK OUT THIS SNEAK PEEK LOOK AT 90s HOUSE:

To celebrate, we're taking a look at the BEST trends from the 90s, so step right this way for a *bit* of a time-warp...

Body Glitter

Getty

If you didn't go to the school disco wearing body glitter, did you REALLY go to the school disco?

Butterfly Clips

Getty

How else would we have clipped our hair up into 25 different sections?

Scrunchies

Getty

If we could've taken one thing onto a desert island in the 90s, this would've been our chosen item. Still rocking our special reindeer scrunchie at Christmas, tbh.

Jelly Shoes

Getty

Particularly the classic clear, glittery buckle-up ones. If you weren't excited when these came back into fashion, you're lying.

Octopus and/or Combat Trousers

Getty

Practical and stylish. Plus, those octopus strands were perfect for tying just about anything to your legs, and who doesn't want that in a trouser?

Very Skinny Eyebrows

Getty

We didn't want anyone to know we really had eyebrows, naturally.

Hair Crimped To Within An Inch Of Its Life

Getty

Nothing says fashion like making your hair look like a set of stairs.

Dresses And Skirts Over Jeans

Getty

For the particularly indecisive amongst us (guilty), this was the perfect solution. Plus, it kept us extra warm, y'know.

Fun fact: This trend actually continued into the 00s, as demonstrated by Anne Hathaway here.

Skort

Getty

Ditto above.

Justin Timberlake's Noodle Hair

Getty

Never forget.

Coloured Sunglasses

Getty

Yellow was our chosen colour - you?

Dungarees (Preferably With One Strap Undone)

Getty

Sure, we've gone back to wearing dungarees now, but it doesn't feel quite the same as this srsly casual look. 

Flared Jeans

Getty

Preferably with stick on plastic diamantes arranged in a fun pattern. Maybe a flower.

A Baby G Watch

Baby-g velcro white Original Second Nobox Semua fungsi normal Mulus Minat dm atau whatsapp #casio#babyg#original#originalsecond#vintage#casiovintage#casiorubber#gshock#casiomerahkuning#casiolovers#babyglovers#digital#babygoriginal#babygvintage#babyg#goodcond#second#babygoriginalsecond#babygcasio#bbg#casio#jakarta#bbgjakarta#babygjakarta#bbgjakartatimur#bbgok#bbgbagus#bbgkeren#casiolovers#bbglovers#jakartababyg#

We're still absolutely DEVASTATED that we never got one (although we're secretly a little glad we never had to deal with the embarrassment of one going off in the middle of our maths lesson).

Chokers

Claires Accessories

These might be back in fashion now (YAS), but nothing will ever beat the classic black plastic chokers we got from either Claire's Accessories or the front cover of Mizz magazine.

Blue Eyeshadow

Getty

The ONLY colour of eyeshadow that made sense in the 90s. Don't ask us why.

Bandana

Getty

So very versatile.

Mood Ring

El poder del anillo #miprecioso #moodring #yanimodo

El poder del anillo #miprecioso #moodring #yanimodo

A post shared by pao castillo (@paonino5) on

Are we happy? Are we sad? Are we excited? Are we nervous? Nothing could POSSIBLY tell us a more accurate answer than a piece of metal on our finger.

French Tips

Getty

Top tip: Trying to cheaply replicate this look with Tippex looks REAL GREAT.

Slap Bracelets

Mild pain is beauty. Or something.

We could probably write an entire disserttion about ALL the other fashion and beauty trends, but if you want more nostalgia in your life (us too, guys), make sure to check out 90s House with Lance Bass and Christina Milian, starting TONIGHT, 2nd November at 9pm on MTV! And catch sneak peek looks at the episode here:

Latest News

20 Fashion And Beauty Essentials That Everyone Was Obsessed With In The 90s

Taylor Swift promotional picture, 2017

Taylor Swift Reveals The Making Of 'Gorgeous'

Rihanna

Rihanna Raps on Amazing New N.E.R.D. Single 'Lemon'

Justin Bieber Planning To Win Selena Gomez Back After Her Split From The Weeknd?

What You Need To Know About Going Vegan

Is Drake Opening An OVO Store In London?

Single AF: Fans Think Jedward Resemble Another Set Of Twins And The Likeness Is BANANAS

From Budget Bargains To Fancy Luxury: The Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2017

This Woman Turned Her Stretch Marks Into A Work Of Art With The Help Of Glitter

Dua Lipa dressed as Harry Potter for a concert on her Self-Titled Tour on October 27, 2017

Dua Lipa Wins Halloween With 'Potter Than Hell' Show

14 Of The Youngest Ever Celebs To Get Engaged: Ranked

Camila Cabello Retweets Photos of Fans' Adorable 'Havana' Inspired Halloween Outfits

13 Things Women’s Clothes Need More Of

Demi Lovato arrives at the 3rd Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi's Collaboration Reportedly Titled 'Échame La Culpa'

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Put an End to Beef Rumours

Dior Faces Furious Backlash After Making Cara Delevigne The Face Of Its Anti-Agieng Line

Naked Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Had Their First Kiss On Single AF

Singer-songwriter Tove Lo performs onstage during weekend one, day two of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 7, 2017 in Austin, Texas

Tove Lo Announces New Album 'BLUE LIPS' With Racy Artwork

Rihanna

Are Rihanna and N.E.R.D. About to Release a Song Together?

Harry Styles Stops London Gig To Help A Fan Having A Panic Attack

More From 90s House

20 Fashion And Beauty Essentials That Everyone Was Obsessed With In The 90s

90s House

90s House 101 | Sneak Peek: Let The Games Begin!

90s House

90s House 101 | Sneak Peek: Who Got Game?

90s House

90s House 101 | Sneak Peek: Welcome To The 90's House

90s House

90s House 1 | Best Bits

90s House

90s House 1 | First Look Promo Trailer

Trending Articles

Meet The Geordie Shore Parents

Vicky Pattison Rushes Home After Revealing Fiance John Noble Has Been Hospitalised

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Shock Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Split

Chloe Ferry's Bum Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In This Latex Police Officer Costume

Ryan and hughie just tattoo of us nav.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Are Calling Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan’s Episode The ‘Best Ever’ As Poo Finger Tattoo Is Revealed

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

This Is Why Ferne McCann Didn't Attend Vicky Pattison's Engagement Party

All The Jaw-dropping Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2017

Khloe Kardashian's Halloween Costume Has Fans Doubting If She's Really Pregnant

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over How Young Charlotte Crosby's Mum Looks

Celebrity

9 Celebs Who Admit To Actually Being Well Grubby

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?