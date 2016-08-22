22 Ultimate 90s Throwbacks: From Our Favourite TV Shows To Our Most Used Toys

As well as serving us all of the drama, all of the amazing nostalgic fashion AND all of the incredible hosts (Christina Milian and Lance Bass, of course), MTV's brand new show 90s House is also giving us a chance to reflect on our own 90s selves, from what we were completely obsessed with to what we were wearing.

13 years on from the very last episode and these six friends are STILL there for us when the rain starts to fall (and it's 3pm and we're still sat on the sofa in our PJs).

Gladiators

In our heads, we would grow up to be Jet. In reality, we did not.

See also: Don't Try This At Home, which made for an incredible Saturday night TV fest alongside Gladiators.

Freddos Being 10p

Its (ever-increasing) current 25p price tag is just not okay.

Tazos/Pogs

These ultimate collectables taught us everything we know about negotiations (playground politics, y'know), so just enter us into The Apprentice already.

Woolworths Pic 'n' Mix

Forever the catering to our Saturday afternoon high street trips, there's never really been a pic 'n' mix selection like it.

Windows '95/'98

Sometimes, we really miss that classic start up music (not as much as we miss the dial-up internet sound, but still).

Barbie Girl

Imagination, life really is your creation.

We'll still happily zig-a-zag-ah on any wedding dancefloor when this is played.

Inflatable Chair

Never got one. Still a little bit bitter, even though we're *pretty* sure they would've been about as comfortable as sitting on a hard wooden floor.

Mega Art Box

Art Attack, here we come.

Skip-It

Endless hours of fun with an edge of danger that you could kick yourself in/kick the ball into your ankle at any given point. REAL THRILLS.

Tamagotchi

'Mum, please can you look after my digital pet while I'm at school. It's not too much work, honest - you just have to feed it, clean up after it, care for it and make sure it doesn't die. THANKS'.

Beanie Babies

We were CONVINCED our collection would be worth millions one day. We're still waiting for that day.

Furbies

Points if you didn't want to throw yours out the window approximately 15 times a day because it wouldn't stop making noise.

Listening to songs on a portable CD player

Because walking around with a walkman in your pocket was stylish and extremely comfortable. Honest. See also: portable cassette tape players.

Fresh Prince of Bel Air

So nostalgic, the title theme was the soundtrack to our student union nights - and yes, we do STILL know every. Bloomin'. Word.

We don't know about you, but the fact that our school wasn't like Bayside High was actually pretty upsetting.

SM:TV Live

The ultimate, the best, the ONLY Saturday morning TV show we ever wanted to watch (aside from Live And Kicking, that is). Bring it back, please.

Sabrina The Teenage Witch

Ugh, remind us again why we don't have magical powers and a sassy talking cat?

Gooey Aliens

HOW DID YOU GET THEM TO HAVE BABIES THOUGH?

Get your Own Back

Don't pretend you weren't secretly imagining dumping your own parents/teachers/other adult people in that gunge every time you watched.

50/50

The fact that our school never went on this still breaks our heart.

