Lucky Blue Smith

Lucky Blue Smith And Stormi Bree Welcome Baby Girl And Give Her Quite The Unusual Name

Because who wants a name that you can find in a baby book?

Lucy Bacon
Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 12:54

Lucky Blue Smith and his girlfriend Stormi Bree have welcomed their first child together, and in true celebrity style have given her a name we didn’t even know would be accepted on a birth certificate.

Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news with fans, Lucky introduced his daughter with a super cute pic, along with the caption: “She's here😍😍😍 meet Gravity Blue Smith, I've never felt so happy... I love you more than anything in this whole world little princess❤️."

So that’s Gravity, as in the Sandra Bullock film and the thing that pulls us all towards the centre of the earth. Here’s a dictionary definition too:

Hey, there’s already a Blue, Saint and Sir Carter in the world so why not?

Welcome to the world little angel, the most perfect beautiful gift I could have ever dreamed of 🖤little miss Gravity Blue Smith

A post shared by ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️STORMI⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@stormibree) on

While Stormi uploaded her own family pic, adding: "Welcome to the world little angel. The most perfect beautiful gift I could have ever dreamed of."

Aww, congrats to the ridiculously cute couple!

