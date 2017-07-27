Lucky Blue Smith And Stormi Bree Welcome Baby Girl And Give Her Quite The Unusual Name
Because who wants a name that you can find in a baby book?
Lucky Blue Smith and his girlfriend Stormi Bree have welcomed their first child together, and in true celebrity style have given her a name we didn’t even know would be accepted on a birth certificate.
Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news with fans, Lucky introduced his daughter with a super cute pic, along with the caption: “She's here😍😍😍 meet Gravity Blue Smith, I've never felt so happy... I love you more than anything in this whole world little princess❤️."
So that’s Gravity, as in the Sandra Bullock film and the thing that pulls us all towards the centre of the earth. Here’s a dictionary definition too:
Hey, there’s already a Blue, Saint and Sir Carter in the world so why not?
While Stormi uploaded her own family pic, adding: "Welcome to the world little angel. The most perfect beautiful gift I could have ever dreamed of."
Aww, congrats to the ridiculously cute couple!
Catch up on all of the celeb news you need in your life right now >>>