Lucky Blue Smith And Stormi Bree Welcome Baby Girl And Give Her Quite The Unusual Name

Lucky Blue Smith and his girlfriend Stormi Bree have welcomed their first child together, and in true celebrity style have given her a name we didn’t even know would be accepted on a birth certificate.

Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news with fans, Lucky introduced his daughter with a super cute pic, along with the caption: “She's here😍😍😍 meet Gravity Blue Smith, I've never felt so happy... I love you more than anything in this whole world little princess❤️."

So that’s Gravity, as in the Sandra Bullock film and the thing that pulls us all towards the centre of the earth. Here’s a dictionary definition too:

Hey, there’s already a Blue, Saint and Sir Carter in the world so why not?

While Stormi uploaded her own family pic, adding: "Welcome to the world little angel. The most perfect beautiful gift I could have ever dreamed of."

Aww, congrats to the ridiculously cute couple!

