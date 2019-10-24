Aaron Chalmers And Talia Oatway Celebrate Baby News In Stunning Pregnancy Photoshoot

Geordie OGs stars Aaron Chalmers and Talia Oatway are celebrating their baby news with the most stunning photoshoot.

The pics show they're buzzing to become a family of four, with Talia's daughter, Siennah, looking super excited to be a big sister.

Jessica Blomiley Photography

Family photographer @jessicablomileyphotography beautifully captured them at this exciting time in their lives. In one adorable pic, Aaron and Siennah are looking at baby Chalmers in Talia's tummy - too cute.

The happy snaps come after a number of false stories have been published about the pair splitting up.

However, the couple confirmed these are completely untrue rumours.

Jessica Blomiley Photography

Aaron and Talia are very much together and have been focusing on their expanding family.

Talia told MTV, "I’m not sure where these allegations have stemmed from. However, me and Aaron have been keeping a low profile as we have been focusing on the baby and our little family before we announced our little bundle of joy."

Jessica Blomiley Photography

The couple announced they are expecting their first child together on Instagram on Tuesday night: "When 3 become 4, my little world is complete," Talia wrote.

And Aaron shared the news with his followers, writing: "The BEST surprises are the 1s you don’t expect.... I’m going to be a DADDY!!! Can’t wait to meet you [sic]."

Congratulations, we can't wait to meet baby Chalmers!

