Aaron Chalmers, Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Had The World's Most Lit Weekend

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland got together with fellow radgie Aaron Chalmers for a fun-filled evening that rivalled the mortal scenes on Geordie Shore.

The trio met up ahead of the Anthony Joshua Vs Alexander Povetkin boxing match at Wembley, but the sportsmen weren't the only ones who woke up with a sore head the next day.

PLAY the video to witness the mortal scenes including some increds never-seen-before dance moves from Aaron...

Now those are some very, very hungover radgies.

The gang documented their night over on Instagram, with Sam sharing an adorbs pic with Aaron with a very accurate caption: "Feel like I've went 12 rounds with AJ the way am feeling today !! #hanging [sic]," he wrote.

Instagram

And they're even calling themselves the 'Three Muskateers," as Sam shared a pic of them all looking pretty lit together.

"The 3 musketeers and a random pair of legs in the background,"Sam wrote, which prompted people to note in the comments that it looks like Aaron is giving birth to someone foot-first.

Instagram

Nice.

Rewinding to the start of the night, before things took a turn down Mortal Avenue, Chloe shared a snap of them having a civilised meal and a few bevs with the caption: "Me and these two, Fight Night! 👫 @jdofficial @klarna.uk#JDXUnlimited #KlarnaUk #Klarnait #Klarna."

Instagram

Living for Aaron's bow.

It's safe to say they were living their absolute best lives on the evening, which came at a bit of a price... Uploading to Instagram stories from her deathbed, er we mean hotel bed, Chloe let everyone know the struggle was very much real.

"I'll tell you one thing, on Geordie Shore we drink every single night, and I wake up every single morning and never get hangovers," she began.

"But this morning I am dying," she added.

Instagram

Yikes!

The hangover didn't hold them back for too long though, as they were back with Aaron out on the toon drinking shots again on Sunday night.

Go hard or go home people.

Who's buzzing for Geordie Shore to return? Hold tight for a special radgie announcement VERY soon...