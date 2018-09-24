Aaron Chalmers

Aaron Chalmers, Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Had The World's Most Lit Weekend

The Geordie Shore stars got together for the Anthony Joshua Vs Alexander Povetkin boxing match.

Monday, September 24, 2018 - 10:54

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland got together with fellow radgie Aaron Chalmers for a fun-filled evening that rivalled the mortal scenes on Geordie Shore.

The trio met up ahead of the Anthony Joshua Vs Alexander Povetkin boxing match at Wembley, but the sportsmen weren't the only ones who woke up with a sore head the next day.

PLAY the video to witness the mortal scenes including some increds never-seen-before dance moves from Aaron...

Now those are some very, very hungover radgies.

The gang documented their night over on Instagram, with Sam sharing an adorbs pic with Aaron with a very accurate caption: "Feel like I've went 12 rounds with AJ the way am feeling today !! #hanging [sic]," he wrote.

Instagram

And they're even calling themselves the 'Three Muskateers," as Sam shared a pic of them all looking pretty lit together.

"The 3 musketeers and a random pair of legs in the background,"Sam wrote, which prompted people to note in the comments that it looks like Aaron is giving birth to someone foot-first.

Instagram

Nice.

Rewinding to the start of the night, before things took a turn down Mortal Avenue, Chloe shared a snap of them having a civilised meal and a few bevs with the caption: "Me and these two, Fight Night! 👫 @jdofficial @klarna.uk#JDXUnlimited #KlarnaUk #Klarnait #Klarna."

Instagram

Living for Aaron's bow.

It's safe to say they were living their absolute best lives on the evening, which came at a bit of a price... Uploading to Instagram stories from her deathbed, er we mean hotel bed, Chloe let everyone know the struggle was very much real.

"I'll tell you one thing, on Geordie Shore we drink every single night, and I wake up every single morning and never get hangovers," she began.

"But this morning I am dying," she added.

Instagram

Yikes!

The hangover didn't hold them back for too long though, as they were back with Aaron out on the toon drinking shots again on Sunday night.

Go hard or go home people. 

Who's buzzing for Geordie Shore to return? Hold tight for a special radgie announcement VERY soon...

Latest News

Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Trust Issues With Boyfriend Charlie After He Kissed Another Girl During Her Pregnancy
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Glastonbury Festival 2015 Pyramid Stage
The Ultimate Guide to Glastonbury Festival 2019
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Finally Share First Wedding Snaps And They're Totally Drunk
Christmas beauty advent calendars
Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2018
Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Fans Discover Secret HIDDEN Pokemon
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Working Out The Terms Of A Pre Nup
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Reaction After Discovering Kylie Jenner Was Pregnant
Ariana Grande tells fans &quot;everything will be okay&quot; after announcing her break from the music industry.
Ariana Grande Tells Fans "Everything Will Be Okay"
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie respond to split rumours
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Reports She's Split From Josh Ritchie
MTV EMA Best UK &amp; Ireland Act 2018 - Wildcard Nominees
Vote Now To Decide Your 2018 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Peachy Bum On Display In Half Naked Snap
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers, Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland attend boxing match
Aaron Chalmers, Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Had The World's Most Lit Weekend
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Taylor Swift Being Like ‘A Big Sister’ To Her
Drake x Jorja Smith Collaboration
Unreleased Drake and Jorja Smith Collaboration Song 'I Could Never' Surfaces Online
Bella Thorne promoting her upcoming film Conrad and Michelle
Bella Thorne Opens Up About Her Mental Health After ‘Hack’ Leaks Risqué Photos
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Amber Butler Gets Emotional As She Tells Ste Rankine How He Made Her Feel ‘So Low’
Everything You Need To Know About Facebook Dating
Including Dua Lipa And Ariana Grande: The Celebrity Hair Trends That Have Dominated 2018
MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2018
Stormzy, Rita Ora & More See MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2018 To A Spectacular Close

More From Aaron Chalmers

Aaron Chalmers dancing
Aaron Chalmers
Aaron Chalmers, Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland's Wild Night | MTV Celeb
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers, Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland attend boxing match
Aaron Chalmers, Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Had The World's Most Lit Weekend
Aaron Chalmers
Aaron Chalmers' Tattoo Transformation | MTV Celeb
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers
Aaron Chalmers' Tattoo Transformation Through The Years
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Aaron Chalmers and Sophie Kasaei attend the MTV VMAs
Guaranteed Aaron Chalmers And Sophie Kasaei Are Having A Better Monday Than You At The 2018 MTV VMAs
Aaron Chalmers Thinks This Love Island Lad Will ‘Run For The Hills’ When He Leaves The Villa
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Had The Most Blunt Response To Rude AF Tattoo Trolls
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers defends his decision to get a blacked out tattoo on his arm
Aaron Chalmers Bites Back After Trolls Go In On His Tattoos In This Pic
Aaron Chalmers' Hair Is 'Gone' As He Chops Off His Locks And Films Painful Laser Tattoo Removal
Aaron Chalmers
Aaron Chalmers Finally Gets THIS Tattoo Removed | MTV Celeb
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Gets A Gigantic Rose Tattoo On His Bum Cheek

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Proudly Presents Her Toned Abs In Topless Bathroom Selfie
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie respond to split rumours
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Reports She's Split From Josh Ritchie
Hailey Baldwin Tweets And Deletes Image Of Intimate Kiss With Justin Bieber
Charlotte Crosby in Blue Lagoon in Iceland
Charlotte Crosby Rocks Stunning One Piece As She Reveals She’s “Not Having Any Luck” In Iceland
Kanye West Mistakenly Thought Beyoncé Was Wearing Yeezys And It’s Seriously Awkward
The Riverdale cast win big at the Teen Choice Awards TCAs
7 On-Screen Romances That Became Real-Life Relationships: Including Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni slays pregnant style
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Admits She 'Wasn't Prepared' To Be A Single Mother At 22
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Peachy Bum On Display In Half Naked Snap
Drake x Jorja Smith Collaboration
Unreleased Drake and Jorja Smith Collaboration Song 'I Could Never' Surfaces Online
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Finally Share First Wedding Snaps And They're Totally Drunk
From Taylor Swift And Jake Gyllenhaal To Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas: 7 Doomed Celebrity Relationships That You’ve Probably Forgotten About