Aaron Chalmers

Aaron Chalmers' Hair Is 'Gone' As He Chops Off His Locks And Films Painful Laser Tattoo Removal

The Geordie Shore lad is switching up his look.

Thursday, June 7, 2018 - 15:49

It's a very sad day for lovers of Aaron Chalmers' man bun, but an absolutely wonderful one for fans of his hairstyle when he first joined Geordie Shore... and that's because he's chopped off his locks!

The lad declared "hair's gone," after his latest visit to the barbers before heading out for a laser tattoo removal sesh.

Hit play on the video to see Aaron debut his shorter locks as he documents the painful laser tattoo removal on THIS ink...

Talk about switching up his look!

We guess it's RIP to the man bun we used to see, but we are loving Aaron's new 'do!

Loving this hoodie from @boohoomanofficial comes in all sorts of colours so check them out and use my code AARON40 for 40% off

After the chop, he wrote on Instagram: "Well after 11 months the hair has finally come off and it’s the best thing Iv ever done I feel fresh!!"

"@tombaxter_hairabsolutely killed it and I’m glad otherwise your phone would of been blowing up next 6 months 😂!! Thank you @liamoakesphoto for the sick pics!! Well I couldn’t be happier and feel a stone lighter also."

Instagram/Aaroncgshore

The lad is also in the process of laser tattoo removal on his arm, as he revealed: "started the laser... no tears yet," before later revealing "It's f*ckinh awful, but we got it done."

Looks super painful.

Well after 11 months the hair has finally come off and it’s the best thing Iv ever done I feel fresh and don’t look like a tree hugger anymore!! @tombaxter_hair absolutely killed it and I’m glad otherwise your phone would of been blowing up next 6 months 😂!! Thank you @liamoakesphoto for the sick pics!! Well I couldn’t be happier and feel a stone lighter also 😂💇🏽‍♂️

We're living for Aaron's latest makeover, looking proper mint lad!

Now hit play on the video to see Love Island's Adam Collard appear on Geordie Shore as an EXTRA as he gets steamy in a three-way snog with Charlotte Crosby and Chloe Ferry...

