Aaron Chalmers' Hair Is 'Gone' As He Chops Off His Locks And Films Painful Laser Tattoo Removal

It's a very sad day for lovers of Aaron Chalmers' man bun, but an absolutely wonderful one for fans of his hairstyle when he first joined Geordie Shore... and that's because he's chopped off his locks!

The lad declared "hair's gone," after his latest visit to the barbers before heading out for a laser tattoo removal sesh.

Hit play on the video to see Aaron debut his shorter locks as he documents the painful laser tattoo removal on THIS ink...

Talk about switching up his look!

We guess it's RIP to the man bun we used to see, but we are loving Aaron's new 'do!

After the chop, he wrote on Instagram: "Well after 11 months the hair has finally come off and it’s the best thing Iv ever done I feel fresh!!"

"@tombaxter_hairabsolutely killed it and I’m glad otherwise your phone would of been blowing up next 6 months 😂!! Thank you @liamoakesphoto for the sick pics!! Well I couldn’t be happier and feel a stone lighter also."

The lad is also in the process of laser tattoo removal on his arm, as he revealed: "started the laser... no tears yet," before later revealing "It's f*ckinh awful, but we got it done."

Looks super painful.

We're living for Aaron's latest makeover, looking proper mint lad!

