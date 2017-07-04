Aaron Chalmers

Is Aaron Chalmers Already Planning On Moving In With His Girlfriend Of One Month?

Their relationship is moving full steam ahead.

Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 09:54

Anyone who had hope that Marnie Simpson and Aaron Chalmers might reunite should be rethinking their plans rn because he's looking happier than ever with new girlfriend, Talia Oatway. And you guessed it, they already have plans to move in together.

For people who have regular stalk of Geordie Shore Instagram accounts, the reports that Aaron has been seeing someone new won't come as massive surprise. He posted their first picture together over a week ago, but disabled the comments and also neglected to tag her profile. 

Helpful. 

Lush few days with this 1 😍❤😁

Lush few days with this 1 😍❤😁

Aaron has now decided to go full-steam ahead with their month-long romance after an insider told The Sun that he's "really taken" with the "drop dread gorgeous blonde" and thinks they could have a happier-ever-after future together. 

Revealing that that their relationship has had nothing but a positive effect on Aaron, the source said: “They made a really great couple and Talia has really tempered Aaron, he’s so sweet with her and she’s besotted.

Wedding time ❤

Wedding time ❤

Adding that the pair are already in it for the long haul, the insider said: “They know it’s early days but there’s talk of moving in together, they’re both serious about this and think it could be forever.”

This comes after Aaron confirmed to Star Magazine that he and ex Marnie are "best friends" again but that he no longer has any romantic feelings for her: “I love her as a person, but I’m not in love with her.”

In fairness, this probaby works out just fine for Marnie considering she's been trawling the globe with a magnifying glass and the Single AF crew in the search of her own true love. 

