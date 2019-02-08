Aaron Chalmers

Aaron Chalmers Is Planning A Big Career Change Once He Retires From MMA

The former Geordie Shore star isn’t slowing down any time soon.

Friday, February 8, 2019 - 11:35

Former Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers has already left one career in reality TV to pursue his dream of becoming an MMA fighter, and now that he’s well on his way to becoming accomplished in that field, the lad is already planning the next step in his professional life.

Aaron fights for the fifth time this Saturday, going up against Corey Browning, and it seems as though his next career move won’t be too far from what he’s already doing. The Geordie lad is eyeing up a switch to WWE.

Watch Aaron Chalmers finally get THIS tattoo removed >>> 

Talking on the Eurobash podcast, Aaron said: “I've watched wrestling since I was a kid, I was always keeping tabs on it and when I went to Summer Slam in the summer... the atmosphere was just unbelievable. The layout of the whole thing and the atmosphere, it was just amazing.”

"My main priority is MMA for the next four or five years, maybe six years, but later on it would be nice to do a couple of years of wrestling," he added. "The plan is to be fully retired by 40 with a good MMA career behind me and a good wrestling career behind me and then I can sit back and say, 'Look, I’ve done the best I can possibly do.'"

Instagram

The plan doesn’t seem far-fetched either as Aaron’s won each of his fights so far in the first round, but Browning will see him step up a class. It’ll be an interesting fight to watch.

Are you rooting for Aaron this Saturday? Let us know @MTVUK!

Latest News

Valentine’s Gifts To Buy Yourself BC You Deserve It
Valentine’s Gifts To Buy Yourself BC You Deserve It
Lewis Capaldi Unveils Powerful Music Video For Top 10 Song ‘Someone You Loved’
Chrysten Zenoni Shows Off Natural Post-Baby Body In The Most Empowering Way
Fans Can't Get Over How Unreal Chrysten Zenoni Looks In This Leotard Snap
New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, Khalid, Dermot Kennedy And More
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Her Beef With Bestie Mel: "I’m very forgiving" - Exclusive
Aaron Chalmers Is Making A Big Career Change Once He Retires From MMA
Aaron Chalmers Is Planning A Big Career Change Once He Retires From MMA
Did Kanye West Just Return Kim Kardashian's $14 Million Christmas Present?
Why Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Were Celibate Until They Got Married
Ariana Grande's thank u, next Album: Track By Track Review
V-Day Cards For That Not-So-Special Someone
The Chainsmokers Have Just Released A New Single With 5 Seconds Of Summer And It’s Everything
Charlotte Crosby pink hair
Charlotte Crosby Wears World's Shortest Mini Dress As She Debuts Hair Transformation
Top Romantic Celebrity Getaway Destinations
Vicky Pattison Wants To Take Cheryl On The Pull And Gives The Most Iconic Advice On Self-Love
P!nk Will Be Honoured With A 2019 BRIT Award And Is Performing On The Big Night
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #2
Vicky Pattison Hilariously Trademarked This Iconic Geordie Shore Phrase
Vicky Pattison Reveals She 'Wasted' Money Trademarking THIS Geordie Shore Phrase
We're Finally Getting A Period Emoji To Help End Stigma Around Menstruation
Chantelle Connelly baby bump
Chantelle Connelly Flaunts Growing Tummy After Being Shamed Over Small Baby Bump
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo at the premiere of TATBILB.
Lana Condor Reveals Noah Centineo Fans Sent Her Boyfriend Abusive Messages

More From Aaron Chalmers

Aaron Chalmers Is Making A Big Career Change Once He Retires From MMA
Aaron Chalmers Is Planning A Big Career Change Once He Retires From MMA
Aaron Chalmers Warns His Bellator Opponent To ‘Prepare For A War’ As He Talks About His Geordie Shore Family’s Support - Exclusive
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Aaron Chalmers/ ex announces pregnancy
Ex On The Beach Babe Becca Edwards Shares First Bump Pic As She Announces Pregnancy
Gary Beadle, Aaron Chalmers and Scotty T
Gaz Beadle, Aaron Chalmers And Scotty T Reminiscing About Geordie Shore Is The Sweetest Thing
Aaron Chalmers shows off face tattoo
Aaron Chalmers Shows Off His New Face Tattoo After Fans Praise His JTOU Appearance
Aaron Chalmers
Someone Nearly Got 'Sacked' After Getting This Aaron Chalmers Tribute Tattoo
Aaron Chalmers
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Debuts New Tattoo On His Face
Aaron Chalmers and Joey Essex
Aaron Chalmers And Joey Essex Discuss The Perfect Way To Shut Down 'Irrelevant' Trolls
Aaron Chalmers and his brother
Fans Have Officially Lost It Over Aaron Chalmers And His Fit Brother
Just Tattoo Of Us' Charlotte Crosby Reveals All About Her New Series 4 Co-Hosts Joshua Ritchie, Chloe Ferry, Nathan Henry, Aaron Chalmers And More
Aaron Chalmers
Aaron Chalmers Is In Negotiations For Next Fight Contract As Court Issue Is Finally Resolved

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby pink hair
Charlotte Crosby Wears World's Shortest Mini Dress As She Debuts Hair Transformation
Vicky Pattison Hilariously Trademarked This Iconic Geordie Shore Phrase
Vicky Pattison Reveals She 'Wasted' Money Trademarking THIS Geordie Shore Phrase
Chantelle Connelly baby bump
Chantelle Connelly Flaunts Growing Tummy After Being Shamed Over Small Baby Bump
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Her Beef With Bestie Mel: "I’m very forgiving" - Exclusive
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Gets Emotional After Darren Quirk Asks ‘Who Would Want You?’ During Angry Row
Chrysten Zenoni Shows Off Natural Post-Baby Body In The Most Empowering Way
Fans Can't Get Over How Unreal Chrysten Zenoni Looks In This Leotard Snap
Aaron Chalmers Is Making A Big Career Change Once He Retires From MMA
Aaron Chalmers Is Planning A Big Career Change Once He Retires From MMA
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo at the premiere of TATBILB.
Lana Condor Reveals Noah Centineo Fans Sent Her Boyfriend Abusive Messages
Holly Hagan Transforms Herself Into The Most Extra Version Of Cleopatra
Holly Hagan Is Unrecognisable After Transforming Herself Into An Extra AF Version Of Cleopatra
Charlotte Crosby Has Drastically Switched Up Her Blonde Hair And Fans Are Obsessed
Charlotte Crosby Has Dyed Her Hair Pink And Fans Are Obsessed
Did Kanye West Just Return Kim Kardashian's $14 Million Christmas Present?
Sophie Kasaei Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Underwear Snap
Sophie Kasaei Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Underwear Snap