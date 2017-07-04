Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Proves He's The Dream Boyfriend With These Heart Melting Words About His Lady

We already knew that Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers was a perfect gentleman, but he's just proven to be the dream boyfriend after totally gushing about his lady, Talia Oatway.

While Marnie Simpson's ex has kept pretty schtum about his new relationship up until now, the MMA fighter revealed he's literally over the moon that he met his "beautiful" girlfriend in a chat with OK! Magazine.

The mag asked Aaron if he thinks Talia is 'the one', and he was pretty damn certain: "If you’re in a relationship and you didn’t think the other person is the one, then there’s something wrong," he began.

He continued: "Obviously I think she is, as otherwise I’d just be wasting time. She’s literally my best friend – she’s my number one fan when it comes to my fights, and she’s the one that kicks me out of bed in the morning when I’m going on runs and I’m staying at hers. She’s literally my number one supporter."

It seems Aaron has totally hit the jackpot and he knows it, and by the sounds of things he's a pretty huge fan of Talia too.

"I’m f**king over the moon that I met her, and she’s an absolutely beautiful girl," he admitted. Aww! He's been on a winning streak with his fights, but it looks like Talia has well and truly won his heart.

Aaron also proved to be a pretty fab ex-boyfriend too, since he had nothing but lovely things to say about his former girlfriend Marnie.

Marns has just moved in with her boyfriend Casey Johnson, and Aaron couldn't be happier for her, admitting: "Me and Marnie are really good friends, so if she’s happy obviously I’m happy."

What a true gent - lads, take notes!