Aaron Chalmers Shows Off His New Face Tattoo After Fans Praise His JTOU Appearance

Just Tattoo Of Us' most recent co-host, Aaron Chalmers, has got fans hailing him 'the most gorgeous man ever' after his most recent Instagram upload.

The MMA fighter showed off his new tattoo to the side of his eye on Tuesday, and we pretty much got lost in those baby blues.

Aaron is looking extra dreamy as he looks straight at the camera (and into our souls) while promoting male accessories by Midnight City.

"Hi Crush 😍," wrote one fan as another added: "The most gorgeous man ever."

Instagram/Aaroncgshore / Midnight City Co.

A third fan wrote: "Fittttttttyyyyy," and fourth added: "This is strong! 🔥👏🏽."

Aaron's new ink, which is beside his right eye is on full display and looking fierce.

The snap comes after fans have been living for his appearance on Just Tattoo Of Us alongside his former Geordie Shore co-star, Charlotte Crosby.

MTV

"Love the guest presenters each week but @AaronCGShore has by far been my fave, him and @Charlottegshore make a great team," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Aaron Chalmers though, he just gets better 😍 what an absolute belter @AaronCGShore," added someone else.

Basically, the lad is smashing it. The more Aaron on our TVs, phones and in our lives in general, the better!

