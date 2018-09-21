Aaron Chalmers' Tattoo Transformation Through The Years

It's pretty obvious that former Geordie Shore lad Aaron Chalmers loves himself a tattoo, with the MMA fighter sporting ink on pretty much every part of his body (yep, even you know where). Recently he wowed everyone with his new white ink tattoos, which silenced the trolls who were hating on his blacked out tats.

Aaron has literally been getting inked since day dot, but we've taken it right back to the start of his tattoo journey when he was pretty much a blank canvas, ready for some hella impressive artwork over the next few years.

Hit play on the video to watch Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmer's tattoo evolution over the years (Warning: May contain nudes)...

UN. REAL.

The lad was subject to quite a bit of trolling for his decision to black out his arm, but he shut down all the haters when he debuted his white ink on Instagram, writing: "Now every 1 knows what’s happening with the black work 😍!! Still more to do on the neck but you get where it’s going!!"

Instagram/Aaroncgshore

We're wondering what's next for Aaron, considering there's not an awful lot of space left to tat. But knowing our lad, he'll continue to surprise us with more creative ways to make himself a walking piece of art.

Anyone else tempted to head to the tattoo parlour rn?