Aaron Chalmers

Aaron Chalmers Weighs In On Love Island Couples Discussing Marriage And Babies

Incredible response.

Friday, July 7, 2017 - 10:54

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update above...

Aaron Chalmers has proved once again that he's a man of the people after commenting that the couples on Love Island are way too eager to head up the aisle and pop out a baby despite barely knowing each other.

Giving a running commentary of the series, the Geordie Shore star weighed in on people falling head over heels for each other in the space of a few weeks: "F**k off man, I've heard it all now! How long yous known each other?," he joked.

This comes as Kem and Amber have finally done the deed on the show and follows reports published in the Daily Star that Gabby and Marcel could potentially be poised for a reality-show spinoff when their time in the villa eventually comes to an end. 

ITV

As for Aaron's comments, this isn't the first time a Geordie has spoken up about cupid's strategy in the show, with Marnie throwing all her eggs in the basket of Jess and Mike shacking up IRL.

Erm, not too sure Dom will be thrilled by that. 

 

 


 

