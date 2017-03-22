Aaron Chalmers

Ex On The Beach Babe Becca Edwards Shares First Bump Pic As She Announces Pregnancy

Aaron Chalmers' ex-girlfriend and EOTB star Becca has announced she's expecting.

Tuesday, January 8, 2019 - 15:24

Ex On The Beach star Becca Edwards has announced she and her boyfriend are expecting their first child.

Becca appeared on EOTB series 6 alongside her Geordie Shore star ex Aaron Chalmers, and she recently took to Instagram to share a snap of her growing bump.

Play the video to see Becca and Aaron's emotional heart-to-heart on Ex On The Beach...

The babe confirmed her pregnancy to The Sun Online, telling them: "Our beautiful baby surprise. My boyfriend and I are over the moon to share the news that we are expecting a baby and we are so excited to start a family together."

Becca, who is 4-months along, has not revealed who her boyfriend is, but it is clear they are delighted to be welcoming their baby together.

Instagram/beccaedwards.x

"Preparing to fall in love for a lifetime 👶🏽❤️ ," Becca wrote alongside a photo of her 4-month-old bump.

She added: "Words can’t explain the feeling I’m feeling right now. I am so excited to meet you my baby, I will forever love and protect you. #21weekspregnant#babylove.

What an amazing last ep!! Thank you so much for all the support !! Glad you all enjoyed the show! And thanks to all my fellow cast members total FRIENDS FOR LIFE love you all! An amazing experience and learning curve LOVE LOVE LOVE 😘💞 #mtvex #exo #ExOnTheBeach6

Congratulations to Becca and her lad!

