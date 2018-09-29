Fans Are Mistaking Aaron Chalmers For Gaz Beadle In This Throwback From His Scaffolding Days

Aaron Chalmers has shut down haters who thought he never worked a day in his life prior to joining the Geordie Shore cast with some solid, hard proof.

The lad took to Instagram after stumbling across his old scaffolding card, which proves he's been a top grafter since day dot, but everyone keeps commenting on how much he looked like his former castmate, Gaz Beadle.

In the snap, you can clearly see a babyfaced Aaron werked his socks off, and he looked a lot like Gaz while he was doing it!

"You look like gaz there lol," wrote one person as another added: "In your picture you look like gaz😂😂."

"Omg I thought it was @gazgshore for a minute until I had to take a closer look," added another person as a fourth wrote: "Look more like Gaz on the photo than you"

Aaron posted the snap to prove to the haters that actually, he's always been a hard worker.

He wrote in the caption: "For the idiots that thought I never worked before Geordie shore!! 10 years on the scaffold 💪🏽😂 I don’t miss it that’s for sure!! Them 21s 😷."

Instagram/Aaroncgshore

Guess he's not missing those days.

It's fair to say he's come a hell of a long way since then, not only did he boss his time on Geordie Shore, but he's found success as an MMA fighter.

And we must say Gaz hasn't done badly either, must be the looks! Seriously though, talk about two people with well-deserved success.

Smashing it, lads!