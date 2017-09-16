Geordie Shore Family Support Aaron Chalmers At Knockout MMA Fight

The Geordie Shore family are used to kick-offs and fights, but last night they were just cheering from the sidelines as Aaron Chalmers took to the ring at Wembley for his second pro MMA fight.

Gaz Beadle was there with his pregnant girlfriend Emma McVey as well as Aaron’s mum, brother and girlfriend. Elsewhere, Sophie Kasaei and Charlotte Crosby were also in the audience to cheer on Aaron, and so was Marnie Simpson with her new boyfriend Casey Johnson.

Earlier in the day Marnie sent supportive messages to her ex on Twitter, “Good luck today you little champ! @AaronCGShore we're all gonna be in that crowd supporting you, you'll smash it,” she wrote.

Aaron knocked out his opponent, Alex Thompson, in just 30 seconds. Unsurprisingly there was some not-so-subtle humble-bragging going on after the fight.

“What can I say? Knocked out, not even broken a sweat. Once again I've shut people up,” he said during his post-fight interview. “I’m glad to be here, glad to be on the big stage and glad to get the knockout,” he added.

Even Gaz celebrated his his best mate’s victory by tweeting a totally adorbs message. “Knock out !!!!! Proud @AaronCGShore,” he wrote along with a blue heart emoji. A heart emoji... We know, too cute!

