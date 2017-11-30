Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Has A Message For People Trolling His MMA Career

Aaron Chalmers has a message for the critics who keep waiting for his MMA career to come to a standstill and he’s proved that his headspace is about as powerful as his right hook.

The Geordie Shore lad didn’t exactly receive the smoothest welcome into the community, but has now insisted that he isn’t about to let the negativity ruin something that he loves doing.

Let's all get checking out what the Geordie Shore parents look like IRL...

“I’ll be honest, no one is going to be happy until I get beat,” he revealed in an interview with Metro.co.uk. “That’s the bottom line, no one will be happy until I get beat. But obviously I’m going to get beat.

"People think once I get beat that will be the end of it. People thought I was going to have one fight. At the end of the day, people can say whatever they want. Just because you comment on a picture, tweet us or whatever - you’re arguing with yourself.

Copyright [Getty]

He added: “Even when I lose, people won’t be happy. They won’t be happy until I leave MMA. I don’t really care what people think. If they concentrated on their career as much as they did mine then maybe they’d be on BAMMA themselves."

This comes amid reports that Aaron - nicknamed ‘The Joker’ - would be eager to fight against both CM Punk and Kimbo Slice’s son in the future. His third opponent at the BAMMA-Bellator event in Newcastle has recently been announced as Karl Donaldson.

Getty

Even so, Aaron doesn’t see himself chasing belts. In an interview with The Sun, he said: "I take every fight as it comes. I’m not looking to win belts because I’m not good enough. I’m looking to see how far I can go. I do it for myself and I like to test myself."

After wiping out his latest opponent Alex Thompson in an incredible thirty seconds flat, we have absolutely no doubt that Aaron will keep on proving the doubters wrong. Go on, lad!