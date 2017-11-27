Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Feeling 'Confident' As He's Announced For Bellator 200 Fight

Geordie Shore star turned MMA fighter, Aaron Chalmers, is set to make his promotional debut at Bellator 200 on May 25 in London and we couldn't be more excited for him.

The currently undefeated lad (3-0) is set to take on fellow brit Ashley Griffiths (4-5) in the cage at the SSE Arena in Wembley.

Check out the video to see Aaron Chalmers talk MMA...

Just one year ago Aaron announced his first ever professional fight, and now he's set to fight for the second-largest MMA promotion in the world. NBD guys.

James Chance/Getty

Aaron is feeling pretty confident about the whole thing, he told us: "I'm always confident as I have the best people around me! Really looking forward to getting a full camp in, as all of the three fight camps have been five to six weeks max!

"I've seen my progression in the last camp with a solid 6 weeks so I'm very excited to see what I'm like after a solid 10 weeks."

The lad, who admitted Bellator has always been his goal, is absolutely buzzing: "It's true!!! Im fighting on the @BellatorMMA main card on May 25th," he began.

He added: "It's actually crazy!!! 12 months ago I announced my first fight... now I'm fighting for Bellator 😬 😬 😬."

It’s true!!!! Im fighting on the @BellatorMMA main card on May 25th



It’s still actually crazy!!! 12 months ago I announced my first fight



Now I’m fighting for Bellator 😬😬😬



Tickets from https://t.co/z76gjZQaO3 pic.twitter.com/CUDBFfOtNK — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) March 14, 2018

The goal is was always will be to be in Bellator.. https://t.co/kagaTThLgc — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) March 14, 2018

Aaron has been given a provisional release from his BAMMA contract to fight for Bellator, and he'll be taking on Ash in a catchweight bout at the organisation's 200th event.

While his next opponent will be his most experienced to date, we've got a good feeling Aaron's winning streak isn't about to let up just yet.

Keemon Aaron!

