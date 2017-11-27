Aaron Chalmers

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Feeling 'Confident' As He's Announced For Bellator 200 Fight

The Geordie Shore lad is set to achieve his ultimate goal of fighting for Bellator MMA.

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 15:25

Geordie Shore star turned MMA fighter, Aaron Chalmers, is set to make his promotional debut at Bellator 200 on May 25 in London and we couldn't be more excited for him.

The currently undefeated lad (3-0) is set to take on fellow brit Ashley Griffiths (4-5) in the cage at the SSE Arena in Wembley. 

Check out the video to see Aaron Chalmers talk MMA...

Just one year ago Aaron announced his first ever professional fight, and now he's set to fight for the second-largest MMA promotion in the world. NBD guys.

James Chance/Getty

Aaron is feeling pretty confident about the whole thing, he told us: "I'm always confident as I have the best people around me! Really looking forward to getting a full camp in, as all of the three fight camps have been five to six weeks max!

"I've seen my progression in the last camp with a solid 6 weeks so I'm very excited to see what I'm like after a solid 10 weeks."

Another good session today with my Muay Thai coach @trainor103 working on everything!! When I met Damien I had a weird style so we took everything back to basics and started all over again and no it's working amazing!! Roll on fight night 🥊💥

The lad, who admitted Bellator has always been his goal, is absolutely buzzing: "It's true!!! Im fighting on the @BellatorMMA main card on May 25th," he began.

He added: "It's actually crazy!!! 12 months ago I announced my first fight... now I'm fighting for Bellator 😬 😬 😬."

Aaron has been given a provisional release from his BAMMA contract to fight for Bellator, and he'll be taking on Ash in a catchweight bout at the organisation's 200th event.

While his next opponent will be his most experienced to date, we've got a good feeling Aaron's winning streak isn't about to let up just yet.

Keemon Aaron!

Now get checking out the video to see Aaron and a bunch of other celebs who explored all-new career paths...

Latest News

Rihanna responds to Snapchat&#039;s apology
Rihanna Slams Snapchat For Chris Brown Advert Making 'Joke' Of Domestic Violence
Hardy Caprio
Get to Know: Hardy Caprio
8 Fanfiction Tropes We'll Honestly Never Get Tired Of
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Feeling 'Confident' As He's Announced For Bellator 200 Fight
A First Look At The Charlotte Show Has Dropped And Here’s Everything You Can Expect To See Of Charlotte Crosby’s Real Life
Demi Lovato &amp; Elton John
Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and More Star on Elton John's New Album
aubrey-plaza-masturbation
These Celebs Aren't Afraid To Get Real About Masturbation
Rose Brown Hair Is The Latest Colouring Trend That Works For Brunettes
GIFs about slut shaming
What You Need To Know About Slut-Shaming With Moxie Author Jennifer Mathieu
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Seamlessly Shut Down Troll Who Claimed Being A Dad Had Made Him 'Boring'
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter and Jonas Blue Unveil Snippet of ‘Alien’
This Is How Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Dealing With Their Latest Split
What Is Period Poverty And Why Should I Give AF?
LOL GIFs about periods
15 Things You’ve Secretly Done On Your Period
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Defends Herself Following Scarlett Moffatt's Fitness DVD Backlash
We Are All Camila Cabello Posing For The Paparazzi During Airport Security
G-Eazy
G-Eazy and Charlie Puth Release Epic ‘Sober’ Music Video
Love Island&#039;s Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood have explosive row
Love Island's Chris Hughes Brands Ex Olivia Attwood A 'F**king A**hole'
Could Taylor Swift And Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Be Heading Down The Aisle?
Karen Harding - Promo Pic
Premiere | Make Your Day Great With Karen Harding & Tom Ferry’s ‘Runaway’

More From Aaron Chalmers

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Feeling 'Confident' As He's Announced For Bellator 200 Fight
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits This Series Has Been ‘One Of Her Favourites’ As The Radgies Wave Goodbye To The House – EXCLUSIVE
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Geordie Shore 16: Everything You Need To Know About The Brand New Series From New Radgies To New Adventures
Aaron Chalmers
Aaron Chalmers And Talia Oatway's Cutest Couple Moments | MTV Celeb
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers And Talia Oatway's Cutest Couple Moments Ever
Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry Reveals Why Marnie Simpson’s ‘Joke’ About His Boyfriend Really Made Him Go Akka – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Admits His Actions In His Radge Fight With Nathan Henry Were ‘Wrong’ As He Makes A Mint Return To The Toon – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Insists Things Got ‘Massively Blown Out Of Proportion’ As Chloe Ferry Kicks Off After He ‘Asks For A Girl’s Number’ – EXCLUSIVE
From Dylan Sprouse To Megan McKenna: Celebs Who Explored Unexpected Career Changes
Marnie Simpson
Celebs Who Explored Unexpected Career Changes | MTV Celeb
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Admits He’s ‘Disappointed In Himself’ For Going Pure Akka At Nathan Henry – EXCLUSIVE

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei taken to hospital
Graphic Content Warning: Badly Injured Geordie Shore Stars Chloe Ferry And Sophie Kasaei Taken To Hospital For Treatment
Troye Sivan in the music video for &#039;My My My!&#039;, his 2018 single, directed by Grant Singer
Troye Sivan Unleashes Sexy Video For New Single 'My My My!'
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Confirms She's Leaving Geordie Shore
Who Is Zach Tull? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
Megan McKenna drinks for Muggy Mike
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Just Proved Her Devotion To Muggy Mike In A Pretty Big Way
aubrey-plaza-masturbation
These Celebs Aren't Afraid To Get Real About Masturbation
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Seamlessly Shut Down Troll Who Claimed Being A Dad Had Made Him 'Boring'
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Defends Herself Following Scarlett Moffatt's Fitness DVD Backlash
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Admits He’s ‘Onto Something Special’ With Chloe Ferry As The Pair Make Things Official On The Finale Episode – EXCLUSIVE