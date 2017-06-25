Aaron Chalmers

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Putting Himself On A Sex Ban In The Lead Up To MMA Fight

Girlfriend Talia Oatway isn't too thrilled by the idea.

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 09:47

Aaron Chalmers is proving that he's taking his upcoming MMA fight seriously by putting himself on a two-week sex-ban in the lead up to his much-discussed second battle at London Bamma.  

The Geordie Shore lad is using the tactic favoured by heavy-weight champion David Haye, who would famously abstain from sex in the six weeks leading up to a fight. The theory is that a period of abstinence increases aggression levels and gives fighters a mental edge over their opponent. 

On person who isn't too thrilled by the idea is Aaron's girlfriend, Talia Oatway, who now faces the prospect of two weeks without any sex. Aaron admitted that she "wasn't too pleased" by the concept but insisted it's just one sacrifice he has to make.

In an interview with SunSport, he said: “I’m not allowing any sex for two weeks leading up to the right. I told my girlfriend that and she wasn’t too pleased about it all!

“But it’s what you’ve got to do. There are a lot of sacrifices you’ve got to make and this is one of them.”

This comes as Aaron was triumphant in his first ever MMA fight against Greg Jenkins back in May. He revealed: "I don't think I could have asked for my first fight to go any better.

"But it's only going to get harder. Every opponent is going to be a harder fight. I'm doing a lot more wrestling, a lot more jiu-jitsu and just being a lot more well-rounded, training twice a day, six days a week. I feel a lot more confident and fitter for this fight.

"After the last one - after the two minutes was over - I was f***ing knackered. I'm going to be a lot fitter, a lot more confident, but a lot more relaxed as well."

Aaron's next fight will be taking place on September 15 at The SSE Arena, Wembley. Go on lad! 

