Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter

Former Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers began his MMA career back in May 2017, when he took part in his first fight for his debut in the sport, but fears he’ll “never be accepted.”

Now the reality TV star-turned-athlete has revealed that he plans on having a 20-fight career as he gears up to get in the cage against opponent Corey Browning this Saturday.

As Aaron prepares to go up against Browning, he’s opened up to SunSport about his career goals and what made him want to pursue a career as an MMA fighter.

“I’ve never been shy on about why I first came into it, I thought I’d come in, have a couple of fights and leave,” he said. “But I’ve given up my other career, which was Geordie Shore, for this and it’s one of those things people said you fall in love with the more you do it.”

“At first it was get a fight and just say I had one - that was the main thing. But I got the win and I thought to myself we’ll go again.”

Aaron then went on to add that “a 20-fight career, wins or losses,” is all he wants, going on to say: “I’ll never be accepted, the more hate then the more press coverage, so it doesn’t matter.”

Talking about his tactics when it comes to prep before a fight, he went on to say: “At the weigh-in I’m not a big believer of shaking hands before the fight, I’m not a big believer in that. Why would you shake a man’s hand when you’re about to have a fight with him?”

