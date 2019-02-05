Aaron Chalmers

Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter

The former Geordie Shore star doesn’t believe in shaking his opponents hand either.

Tuesday, February 5, 2019 - 12:25

Former Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers began his MMA career back in May 2017, when he took part in his first fight for his debut in the sport, but fears he’ll “never be accepted.”

Now the reality TV star-turned-athlete has revealed that he plans on having a 20-fight career as he gears up to get in the cage against opponent Corey Browning this Saturday.

Howay! Make sure you check out Aaron Chalmers' amazing tattoo transformation >>> 

As Aaron prepares to go up against Browning, he’s opened up to SunSport about his career goals and what made him want to pursue a career as an MMA fighter.

“I’ve never been shy on about why I first came into it, I thought I’d come in, have a couple of fights and leave,” he said. “But I’ve given up my other career, which was Geordie Shore, for this and it’s one of those things people said you fall in love with the more you do it.”

“At first it was get a fight and just say I had one - that was the main thing. But I got the win and I thought to myself we’ll go again.”

Instagram

Aaron then went on to add that “a 20-fight career, wins or losses,” is all he wants, going on to say: “I’ll never be accepted, the more hate then the more press coverage, so it doesn’t matter.”

Talking about his tactics when it comes to prep before a fight, he went on to say: “At the weigh-in I’m not a big believer of shaking hands before the fight, I’m not a big believer in that. Why would you shake a man’s hand when you’re about to have a fight with him?”

Tbf, when you’re gearing up for a fight, politeness goes straight out of the window.

Latest News

Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Gets Emotional After Darren Quirk Asks ‘Who Would Want You?’ During Angry Row
Ferne McCann Talks About Pal Vicky Pattison’s Breakup: “We’ve Got Such A Special Bond”
Ferne McCann's Way Of Supporting Vicky Pattison Is What Everyone Needs After A Breakup
10 Easy Lifestyle Changes To Help Protect The Planet
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
The Charlotte Show: Everything You Need To Know About Series 2
Vicky Pattison Confirms Her New Relationship With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison 'Confirms' Her New Romance With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
WHY WEST TEXAS IS WORTH THE EPIC TREK
Why West Texas is Worth the Epic Trek
Ariana Grande Has Addressed Claims She Appropriated Japanese Culture
Kylie Jenner Had Her Make Up Done By A Robot And The Results Are Incredible
Inside the World's Most Expensive Hotel Rooms
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Gets Into A *Very* Heated Debate With A Man Over Periods
The Best Backpacker Hostels in the World for Under £20
Geordie Shore&#039;s Sophie Kasaei shares hair transformation following alopecia struggle
Sophie Kasaei Shares Unbelievable Hair Transformation Following Alopecia Struggle
18 cities to visit before you're 30
Noah Centineo And Dylan Minnette Are Starring In A Music Video Together
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Mia Boardman Gives Chloe Patton Advice About Jordan Edwards: ‘It’s Something You Can Get Past’
Stormi Webster Had The Cutest Reaction To Travis Scott’s Super Bowl Performance
Josh Ritchie Had The Perfect Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Underwear Selfie
Furious Jemma Lucy Blasts Trolls After She’s Accused Of Faking Her Pregnancy
Kim Kardashin and Kourtney Kardashian under fire from NHS for promoting diet products on Instagram, 2019
Celebs Including Kim Kardashian Under Fire For Promoting "Unsafe" Diet Products On Instagram

More From Aaron Chalmers

Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Aaron Chalmers/ ex announces pregnancy
Ex On The Beach Babe Becca Edwards Shares First Bump Pic As She Announces Pregnancy
Gary Beadle, Aaron Chalmers and Scotty T
Gaz Beadle, Aaron Chalmers And Scotty T Reminiscing About Geordie Shore Is The Sweetest Thing
Aaron Chalmers shows off face tattoo
Aaron Chalmers Shows Off His New Face Tattoo After Fans Praise His JTOU Appearance
Aaron Chalmers
Someone Nearly Got 'Sacked' After Getting This Aaron Chalmers Tribute Tattoo
Aaron Chalmers
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Debuts New Tattoo On His Face
Aaron Chalmers and Joey Essex
Aaron Chalmers And Joey Essex Discuss The Perfect Way To Shut Down 'Irrelevant' Trolls
Aaron Chalmers and his brother
Fans Have Officially Lost It Over Aaron Chalmers And His Fit Brother
Just Tattoo Of Us' Charlotte Crosby Reveals All About Her New Series 4 Co-Hosts Joshua Ritchie, Chloe Ferry, Nathan Henry, Aaron Chalmers And More
Aaron Chalmers
Aaron Chalmers Is In Negotiations For Next Fight Contract As Court Issue Is Finally Resolved
Gaz Beadle and Aaron Chalmers
Fans Are Mistaking Aaron Chalmers For Gaz Beadle In This Throwback From His Scaffolding Days
Aaron Chalmers dancing
Aaron Chalmers
Aaron Chalmers, Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland's Wild Night | MTV Celeb

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Sophie Kasaei shares hair transformation following alopecia struggle
Sophie Kasaei Shares Unbelievable Hair Transformation Following Alopecia Struggle
Josh Ritchie Had The Perfect Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Underwear Selfie
Vicky Pattison Confirms Her New Relationship With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison 'Confirms' Her New Romance With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Mia Boardman Gives Chloe Patton Advice About Jordan Edwards: ‘It’s Something You Can Get Past’
Furious Jemma Lucy Blasts Trolls After She’s Accused Of Faking Her Pregnancy
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Gets Into A *Very* Heated Debate With A Man Over Periods
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Ferne McCann Talks About Pal Vicky Pattison’s Breakup: “We’ve Got Such A Special Bond”
Ferne McCann's Way Of Supporting Vicky Pattison Is What Everyone Needs After A Breakup
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Gets Emotional After Darren Quirk Asks ‘Who Would Want You?’ During Angry Row
Kylie Jenner Had Her Make Up Done By A Robot And The Results Are Incredible
Everything You Need To Know About BLACKPINK
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene