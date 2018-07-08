Aaron Chalmers

Aaron Chalmers Bites Back After Trolls Go In On His Tattoos In This Pic

The Geordie Shore lad has explained exactly what's going on with his ink.

It seems that Geordie Shore lad Aaron Chalmers is totally fed up of trolls coming for his recent decision to black out his entire arm.

The lad bit back after his latest Instagram upload was inundated with negative comments from people who aren't aware of his future tattoo plans.

Hit play on the video to watch Aaron Chalmers undergo his latest tattoo venture...

Responding to someone who said they were "disappointed," with him on Monday, he wrote: "so am I!! In this small minded comment [sic]."

"I done what I want! Didn't realise I had to ask people's opinion I don't know or care about [sic]," he added to someone who said: "Omg like what have you done."

"Never knew a tattoo could upset and ruin so many lives," he added.

After dropping some sass at some of the downright harsh comments, Aaron explained that the current appearance of his arm is merely the stepping-stone to the final result he's after.

"I will be putting white 3D dot work all over the black!!!" he explained.

"I will be putting white 3D dot work all over the black!!!" he explained.

So there you have it trolls, Aaron's black artwork is all part of his master plan for what we can only imagine will be some pretty epic ink.

Regardless, we all know by now that Aaron is a huge fan of his tats, and it's totally up to him what ink he chooses to put on his body.

We can't wait to see the final result!

We can't wait to see the final result!

