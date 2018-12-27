Abbie Holborn And Zahida Allen Wear World's Most Extra Rave Outfits

Is there even any point in going to a rave if you're not going to go all out on wavy garms? Well, Geordie Shore lasses Abbie Holborn and Zahida Allen certainly don't think so as they fully committed to their lewks on Wednesday.

Abbie and Zahida (who you might remember from series 14) headed to Motion at Digital Newcastle on boxing day and the girls looked like proper worldies.

Our lass Abbie opted for a turquoise wig alongside a trippy unitard, and she completed the look with a bumbag worn over her shoulder and trainers.

She shared a photo of her full look on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Annual Boxing Day rave 😎."

Zahida wore her purple locks in voluminous waves, and she put together a seriously extra ensemble.

The babe wore fishnets under cut-out skin-tight shorts, and on her top half, she wore a cut-out top over a bralette (she also threw a choker in there for good measure).

Issa lewk.

Over on her Instagram grid, Zahida shared a photo of her and Abbie alongside the caption: "Long overdue rave with this oneeee @abbieholborn .. minus @cgblackburn who slipped out this photo 😂❤."

And it looks like they had a mint time at the rave, which was the last of its kind </3.

Hopefully the heads aren't too sore today, lassies!