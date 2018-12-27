Abbie Holborn

Abbie Holborn And Zahida Allen Wear World's Most Extra Rave Outfits

The Geordie Shore lasses pulled out all the stops for their boxing day rave outfits.

Thursday, December 27, 2018 - 13:44

Is there even any point in going to a rave if you're not going to go all out on wavy garms? Well, Geordie Shore lasses Abbie Holborn and Zahida Allen certainly don't think so as they fully committed to their lewks on Wednesday.

Abbie and Zahida (who you might remember from series 14) headed to Motion at Digital Newcastle on boxing day and the girls looked like proper worldies.

Play the video to see Charlotte Crosby's mortal night out...

Our lass Abbie opted for a turquoise wig alongside a trippy unitard, and she completed the look with a bumbag worn over her shoulder and trainers.

She shared a photo of her full look on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Annual Boxing Day rave 😎."

Instagram/abbieholborn

Zahida wore her purple locks in voluminous waves, and she put together a seriously extra ensemble.

The babe wore fishnets under cut-out skin-tight shorts, and on her top half, she wore a cut-out top over a bralette (she also threw a choker in there for good measure).

Instagram/xzahida

Issa lewk.

Over on her Instagram grid, Zahida shared a photo of her and Abbie alongside the caption: "Long overdue rave with this oneeee @abbieholborn .. minus @cgblackburn who slipped out this photo 😂❤."

Instagram/xzahida

And it looks like they had a mint time at the rave, which was the last of its kind </3.

Hopefully the heads aren't too sore today, lassies!

 

Latest News

Vicky Pattison and Paul Burns
Vicky Pattison Pays Touching Tribute To Late Best Friend Paul Burns
Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn
Abbie Holborn And Zahida Allen Wear World's Most Extra Rave Outfits
Chloe Ferry, Marnie Simpson And Sophie Kasaei Reunite For Wild Boxing Day Party
duracell battery quiz
How Long Can You Last With a Low Battery?
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Is Considering A Major Life Change In 2019
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Toned Bum On Display In This Peachy Bikini Shot
Miley Cyrus Sent Ariana Grande The Cutest Text After Her Split From Pete Davidson
Vicky Pattison Proves The LBD Is History In This Knockout Lime Green Dress
Marnie Simpson Removes Her “Smile Lines” And She’s Thrilled With The Results
Cardi B performing at the Electric Holiday festival in San Juan, Puerto Rico in December 2018
Cardi B and Offset 'Very Much A Couple' As They Reunite In Puerto Rico
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie in Dubai in December 2018
Charlotte Crosby's Christmas Vacay to Dubai Is Everything We Needed
Sam Gowland
Fans Can't Get Over How Hot Sam Gowland's Mum Is
Animal Crossing
6 Of The Best Games To Make You Feel Christmassy Feels
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 18
Charlotte Crosby cartier bracelet
Charlotte Crosby And Josh Ritchie Bought Each Other Cartier Bracelets Worth A Small Fortune
Celeb Relationships That Didn’t Last The Year: Including Vicky Pattison And Liam Payne
Noah Centineo is fangirling over James Corden
Noah Centineo And Justin Bieber Are Competing For The Affections Of Jaden Smith
Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Join The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel
You Won't Believe How Much Money Chloe Ferry Is Making On Her Makeup Masterclass
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Shows Off Her 'New Body'

More From Abbie Holborn

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn
Abbie Holborn And Zahida Allen Wear World's Most Extra Rave Outfits
Geordie Shore star Abbie Holborn on Instagram in 2018, alongside Sophie Kasaei at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain
Abbie Holborn Gets Real About Losing Friendships Over Geordie Shore Fame
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Brands Sophie Kasaei’s Aussie Lad Alex Macpherson ‘A Waste Of Time’ After His Abbie Holborn Flanter
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Unveils Major Hair Transformation And Fans Love It
Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn
Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Gets Butt Naked In Cheeky Pic
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Sophie Kasaei Is Raging As Alex MacPherson Says ‘Never Say Never’ To Abbie Holborn Buck
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Faith Mullen Necks On In Benidorm As Nathan Henry Brands Her Pulling Technique ‘Painful’
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Abbie Holborn Rages And Swills Adam Guthrie After He Brutally Dismisses Her
I&#039;m A Celebrity
Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Divides Fans With Opinion On 'I'm A Celeb' Line-Up
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Abbie Holborn Denies ‘Leading Adam Guthrie On’ As Sam Gowland Accuses Her Of ‘Confusing’ Him
The Geordie Shore Cast Face Wardrobe Nightmare Ahead Of The MTV EMAs
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Sophie Kasaei Warns Shocked Sam Gowland That Chloe Ferry Could Get ‘Bigger And Better’ Lads Than Him

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Is Considering A Major Life Change In 2019
Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn
Abbie Holborn And Zahida Allen Wear World's Most Extra Rave Outfits
Chloe Ferry, Marnie Simpson And Sophie Kasaei Reunite For Wild Boxing Day Party
Vicky Pattison and Paul Burns
Vicky Pattison Pays Touching Tribute To Late Best Friend Paul Burns
Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland And Tinea Taylor Talk New Year's In End Of 2018 Special
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Marnie Simpson Removes Her “Smile Lines” And She’s Thrilled With The Results
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Toned Bum On Display In This Peachy Bikini Shot
duracell battery quiz
How Long Can You Last With a Low Battery?
Sam Gowland
Fans Can't Get Over How Hot Sam Gowland's Mum Is
Miley Cyrus Sent Ariana Grande The Cutest Text After Her Split From Pete Davidson