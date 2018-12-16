Abbie Holborn Gets Real About Losing Friendships Over Geordie Shore Fame

Abbie Holborn is living her best life, no question, but she's started to share the realities that come with finding fame so young.

The 21-year-old beauty joined the wild Geordie Shore family almost two years ago now and has travelled the world with the gang, partying it up from Newcastle to Australia, and not everybody is too happy for her, apparently.

The star got super real about faux friends on social media last night as she shared the brutal reality that comes with being a well-known but humble AF chick like herself.

"Casually scrolling down me Facebook feed when I see people sharing articles about me slagging me off," she tweeted. "Must [have] forgot their friends with me on Facebook still." Ouch!

Instagram/abbieholborn

It must be super weird to scroll down your personal Facebook feed to see people you thought you were cool with bashing you for no reason, and we commend Abbie for not letting it get to her.

The Geordie Shore girls are always super open about the hate they receive online in a bid to open the conversation and make sure others don't let trolls get to them, although the fact Abbie knows who the trolls are this time is surely a new low.

Instagram @abbieholborn

Thankfully, she's got her Geordie fam to look out for her, including Sophie Kasaei, who she gave a special shout out to with a recent throwback to their hilarious antics at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao.

In case you somehow missed it, Abbie, Sophie and the rest of the gang had a wardrobe disaster when their suitcases were all lost en route to Spain, almost leaving them with nothing to wear.

The hilarious situation is just one reminder of Abbie's amazing life and should be enough to help her forget about the haters. We love you, girl