Abbie Holborn

Abbie Holborn Gets Real About Losing Friendships Over Geordie Shore Fame

As always, our gal keeps it classy by taking the high road...

Sunday, December 16, 2018 - 11:56

Abbie Holborn is living her best life, no question, but she's started to share the realities that come with finding fame so young.

The 21-year-old beauty joined the wild Geordie Shore family almost two years ago now and has travelled the world with the gang, partying it up from Newcastle to Australia, and not everybody is too happy for her, apparently.

The star got super real about faux friends on social media last night as she shared the brutal reality that comes with being a well-known but humble AF chick like herself.

"Casually scrolling down me Facebook feed when I see people sharing articles about me slagging me off," she tweeted. "Must [have] forgot their friends with me on Facebook still." Ouch!

Instagram/abbieholborn

It must be super weird to scroll down your personal Facebook feed to see people you thought you were cool with bashing you for no reason, and we commend Abbie for not letting it get to her.

The Geordie Shore girls are always super open about the hate they receive online in a bid to open the conversation and make sure others don't let trolls get to them, although the fact Abbie knows who the trolls are this time is surely a new low.

Instagram @abbieholborn

Thankfully, she's got her Geordie fam to look out for her, including Sophie Kasaei, who she gave a special shout out to with a recent throwback to their hilarious antics at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao.

In case you somehow missed it, Abbie, Sophie and the rest of the gang had a wardrobe disaster when their suitcases were all lost en route to Spain, almost leaving them with nothing to wear.

The hilarious situation is just one reminder of Abbie's amazing life and should be enough to help her forget about the haters. We love you, girl

Latest News

Most naked celeb look
18 Of The Most Naked Celeb Looks Of 2018
Geordie Shore star Abbie Holborn on Instagram in 2018, alongside Sophie Kasaei at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain
Abbie Holborn Gets Real About Losing Friendships Over Geordie Shore Fame
Migos rapper offset crashes Cardi B&#039;s headline set at Rolling Loud festival in LA in December 2018
Offset Crashes Cardi B’s Rolling Loud Set Begging For Her to Take Him Back
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Christmas
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Celebrate Christmas Festivities Early Together
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Eyes Up Acting Career With New Hollywood Role
Hailee Steinfeld (L) and Niall Horan during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theatre.
Have Niall Horan And Hailee Steinfeld Split?
Manie Simpson naked
Marnie Simpson Shocks Fans With Completely Topless Pic
18 Best Celeb Bums Of 2018
Scotty T
Scotty T Unveils Questionable New Tattoo After Losing A Bet To Charlotte Crosby
Vicky Pattison Leaves Fans Shook In Fire Crochet Bikini Pics
The World's First Departure Beach just opened in Barbados
The Evidence That Zayn Malik’s New Song ‘There You Are’ Is All About Gigi Hadid
Calvin Harris &amp; Dua Lipa
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa’s ‘One Kiss’ Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2018
Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Reveals Her Baby's Gender And Name
Miley Cyrus Brands Liam Hemsworth Her ‘Survival Partner’ And Talks Facetime Cybersex
9 Classic Movie &amp; TV Scenes You Can Recreate in Hawai&#039;i Right Now
9 Classic Movie & TV Scenes You Can Recreate in Hawai'i Right Now
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Sophie Kasaei Brings Alex Macpherson To Meet Her Dad And It’s ‘Awkward’
Ariana Grande - thank u, next - Music Video
18 Of The Twitter Memes That Made 2018
Stephen Bear winning Celebrity Big Brother.
Stephen Bear Reveals Plans To Adopt Triplets
The Most Searched For Celebrities In 2018
These Are The Most Googled Celebs Of 2018

More From Abbie Holborn

Geordie Shore star Abbie Holborn on Instagram in 2018, alongside Sophie Kasaei at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain
Abbie Holborn Gets Real About Losing Friendships Over Geordie Shore Fame
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Brands Sophie Kasaei’s Aussie Lad Alex Macpherson ‘A Waste Of Time’ After His Abbie Holborn Flanter
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Unveils Major Hair Transformation And Fans Love It
Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn
Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Gets Butt Naked In Cheeky Pic
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Sophie Kasaei Is Raging As Alex MacPherson Says ‘Never Say Never’ To Abbie Holborn Buck
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Faith Mullen Necks On In Benidorm As Nathan Henry Brands Her Pulling Technique ‘Painful’
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Abbie Holborn Rages And Swills Adam Guthrie After He Brutally Dismisses Her
I&#039;m A Celebrity
Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Divides Fans With Opinion On 'I'm A Celeb' Line-Up
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Abbie Holborn Denies ‘Leading Adam Guthrie On’ As Sam Gowland Accuses Her Of ‘Confusing’ Him
The Geordie Shore Cast Face Wardrobe Nightmare Ahead Of The MTV EMAs
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Sophie Kasaei Warns Shocked Sam Gowland That Chloe Ferry Could Get ‘Bigger And Better’ Lads Than Him
Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn
Everyone Who's Eternally Single Can Relate To Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Right Now

Trending Articles

Manie Simpson naked
Marnie Simpson Shocks Fans With Completely Topless Pic
Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Reveals Her Baby's Gender And Name
Geordie Shore star Abbie Holborn on Instagram in 2018, alongside Sophie Kasaei at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain
Abbie Holborn Gets Real About Losing Friendships Over Geordie Shore Fame
Scotty T
Scotty T Unveils Questionable New Tattoo After Losing A Bet To Charlotte Crosby
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Eyes Up Acting Career With New Hollywood Role
Migos rapper offset crashes Cardi B&#039;s headline set at Rolling Loud festival in LA in December 2018
Offset Crashes Cardi B’s Rolling Loud Set Begging For Her to Take Him Back
18 Best Celeb Bums Of 2018
Vicky Pattison Leaves Fans Shook In Fire Crochet Bikini Pics
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Christmas
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Celebrate Christmas Festivities Early Together
Most naked celeb look
18 Of The Most Naked Celeb Looks Of 2018
Hailee Steinfeld (L) and Niall Horan during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theatre.
Have Niall Horan And Hailee Steinfeld Split?
The Evidence That Zayn Malik’s New Song ‘There You Are’ Is All About Gigi Hadid