Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

Abbie Holborn has proved that living in the public eye isn't all it's cracked up to be after a cruel fan slid into her mum's @ replies with a pretty nasty response to one of her recent tweets.

The Geordie Shore lass has always been one to poke fun at herself (remember that epic foundation fail Gaz Beadle trolled her about?) but she's also not afraid to point out when things go too far.

It all began when Zoe Mason had a proud mum moment after posting an image of Abbie with a pretty heartwarming caption: "Wow how did I produce such a stunning daughter she makes me so proud each day @abbiegshore (sic)"

That's when a troll crawled out of the woodwork to pipe up with a downright nasty comment. He responded: "You forgot her gammy eye that scares me everyday."

That's when Abbie decided the situation had to be addressed, hitting back: "Fair enough people tweetin me Callin me I don't care, but don't start tweetin me Mam callin her own daughter... have some respect people (sic)"

Hear, hear.

Abbie has been on something of a roll when it comes to shutting down the nasties. Just recently, she hit out at criticism surrounding her unique spelling of Edinburgh after pointing out that there are more important issues in the world.

When a fan asked her if she deliberately spelt it incorrectly to get under people's skin, she responded: "Yeah, I like to wind people up lol."

