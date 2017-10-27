Abbie Holborn

Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

The Geordie Shore lass hit back at a cruel jibe someone made in her mum Zoe's @-replies.

Friday, October 27, 2017 - 16:46

Abbie Holborn has proved that living in the public eye isn't all it's cracked up to be after a cruel fan slid into her mum's @ replies with a pretty nasty response to one of her recent tweets.

The Geordie Shore lass has always been one to poke fun at herself (remember that epic foundation fail Gaz Beadle trolled her about?) but she's also not afraid to point out when things go too far. 

Let's all get checking out some of the Geordie Shore cast's most incredible transformations to date...

It all began when Zoe Mason had a proud mum moment after posting an image of Abbie with a pretty heartwarming caption: "Wow how did I produce such a stunning daughter she makes me so proud each day @abbiegshore (sic)"

That's when a troll crawled out of the woodwork to pipe up with a downright nasty comment. He responded: "You forgot her gammy eye that scares me everyday."

That's when Abbie decided the situation had to be addressed, hitting back: "Fair enough people tweetin me Callin me I don't care, but don't start tweetin me Mam callin her own daughter... have some respect people (sic)"

Hear, hear.

Abbie has been on something of a roll when it comes to shutting down the nasties. Just recently, she hit out at criticism surrounding her unique spelling of Edinburgh after pointing out that there are more important issues in the world.

When a fan asked her if she deliberately spelt it incorrectly to get under people's skin, she responded: "Yeah, I like to wind people up lol."

Go on, pet! Let us know your thoughts on this sensational response with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 


 

 

 

 

Latest News

Selena Gomez Fights Back Tears As She Opens Up About Kidney Transplant For First Time

The 21 Hottest Celebrity Men Of 2017

MTV Music Week London 2017

MTV Music Week London 2017: Everything You Need To Know

Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

Selena Gomez at the InStyle Awards

Selena Gomez To Perform At The American Music Awards

Avelino

Can Avelino Sort The Facts From The Bulls**t In Our Quick Fire Game?

Kelela attend Opening Ceremony presentation during New York Fashion Week at La Mamma on September 10, 2017 in New York City

Kelela Announces 'All It Took' Documentary Film

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It

Cute celeb couples

The 20 Absolute Cutest Celebrity Couples Of 2017

Cardi B attends Power 105.1s Powerhouse 2017 at the Barclays Center on October 26, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York City City

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Team Up On Migos' New Single 'Motor Sport'

Little Mix

Leading Ladies Little Mix Bring The Party To London’s O2 Arena

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, and Perrie Edwards of music group Little Mix attend the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Little Mix Tease Huge New Song 'Is Your Love Enough?'

Fashion Fix: High Street Halloween Buys To Make This Weekend And Kourtney Kardashian Launches Pretty Little Thing Collection

Lili Reinhart Introduces Her Onscreen Brother To Riverdale Fans On Instagram

Fifth Harmony attend the Latin American Music Awards

Fifth Harmony and Pitbull Spice Things Up On 'Por Favor'

Jigsaw

Jigsaw HORROR MAZE PRANK: Watch 'Saw' Star Tobin Bell Freak Out Fans!

Kendall Jenner Is Apparently Officially In A Relationship With Blake Griffin

New Music Round-Up: Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Fifth Harmony and More

Charlotte Crosby Posts Defiant Message As Holly Hagan Insists She’s ‘Better’ Than Ever

Taylor Swift in the &#039;...Ready For It?&#039; video

Taylor Swift Kills Her Reputation In Epic '...Ready For It?' Video

More From Abbie Holborn

Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Claps Back In The Best Way After Getting Rinsed For Awkward Mistake

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: OI OI! Gaz Beadle Hits The Sh*g Pad For A Buck With Chloe Ferry's Ibiza Weekender BFF Bethan Kershaw

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: The Radgies Watch As Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Get Proper Horny Under The Covers

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Hints He Necked On With Abbie Holborn Because She C*ck Blocked Him With Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore Season 15 Spoiler Video: Abbie Holborn Gives Elettra Lamborghini A Fanny Flash In Cheeky Lap Dance

TV Shows

Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Talks Scotty T Pulling Lasses In Front Of Her: “He’s A D*ck!” - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has A Stern Word For Haters Who Called Out Her Stained Bed Sheet

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Reveals Dramatic New Look After Getting Rinsed For Fake Tan Fail

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Claps Back In The Best Way After Getting Rinsed For Awkward Mistake

Charlotte Crosby Posts Defiant Message As Holly Hagan Insists She’s ‘Better’ Than Ever

Chloe Ferry Puts Eye-Popping Cleavage On Display In Seriously Low-Cut Dress

Jennifer Metcalfe And Greg Lake Will Announce Their Wedding Invite In This Very Modern Way

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's Baby's Gender 'Confirmed'

Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

The Geordie Shore Cast Rally Around Charlotte Crosby As They Head On Wild Night Out

Sam Smith Confirms He's Dating 13 Reasons Why Actor Brandon Flynn

Olivia Attwood To Take Pregnancy Test Amid Fears She's Pregnant With Chris Hughes' Baby

Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign

Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Is About to Release a Song with Ty Dolla $ign

Kendall Jenner Is Apparently Officially In A Relationship With Blake Griffin