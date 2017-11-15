Abbie Holborn Launches Ruthless Twitter Tirade Against 'Dodgy Man' That Stole Her Bag

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn is understandably pure fuming after someone 'stole' her travel bag at Liverpool Station.

The peeved off lass sent out a seriously stern worded tweet directed straight at the 'dodgy man' that decided to pinch her belongings on Tuesday.

Fortunately, Abbie wasn't packing any valuable electronics but it does sound like the thief could have made the reality star's next night on the toon a little problematic since he got away with her all-important high heels.

The raging ragie wrote: "Fancy havin my travel bag nicked in Liverpool station! The dodgey man who stole it hope u have a whale of a time with all my high heels sorry if u were expectin some gadgets ya c**t x (sic)."

Ouch! While Abbie's words cut pretty deep, stealing is definitely not on and an angry tweet is probably the least they deserve to be honest.

Annoying as it is, we're just glad that it doesn't seem like Abbie had anything irreplaceable stolen. Surely an almighty shoe shopping trip is in order after the whole drama!

In the meantime, if anyone spies a 'dodgy' looking high-heel clad man wandering the streets of Liverpool with Abbie's bag in tow, be sure to avoid him and keep your possessions with you at all times.

