Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Claps Back In The Best Way After Getting Rinsed For Awkward Mistake

Geordie Shore star Abbie Holborn hit back in the best way after people 'went in' on her for a measly mistake she made in a Tweet.

The mistake? She only went and spelt Edinburgh wrong as she reached out to her followers for some advice on what to do while visiting the city.

"Anyone know any nice resteraunts and bars in edinbrough for food and cocktails ?! (sic)" tweeted the reality hun.

While we were slightly more confused by her rendition of the word restaurants, to be honest, a few people were clearly unimpressed with her spelling of the Scottish city.

This led Abbie to clap back with another tweet: "Lmao so people going In cos I spelt endinbrough wrong there's worse things going on in the world (sic)."

And the best part? She totally stuck to her guns with her original spelling. Her amazingly stubborn response didn't go unnoticed by fans and one quickly pulled her up on the 'joke' typo, which led her to admit: "Yeah I like to wind people up lol."

Anyone know any nice resteraunts and bars in edinbrough for food and cocktails ?! — Abbie holborn (@abbiegshore) October 26, 2017

Lmao so people going In cos I spelt endinbrough wrong there's worse things going on in the world 😂😂 — Abbie holborn (@abbiegshore) October 26, 2017

Fortunately, it wasn't all hate for the reality TV star since a few definitely had her back on the matter: "@abbiegshore I'm from Edinburgh and people I know from here spell it worse so your fine haha," said one person.

"Well it’s autocorrect, it happens. Don’t know why folk have to be so disrespectful about it. If they don’t have anything nice to say then," chimed in a second follower.

lol I take it u spelling it wrong again is a joke 😆? — Andrew (@AndrewSotiriou1) October 26, 2017

Yeah I like to wind people up lol https://t.co/ZjLWuxKnh5 — Abbie holborn (@abbiegshore) October 26, 2017

We just hope Abbie has a great time in 'Edinbrough.'

