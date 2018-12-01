Abbie Holborn

Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Unveils Major Hair Transformation And Fans Love It

Could we pull this off?

Saturday, December 1, 2018 - 11:46

Just incase anyone was thinking about dyeing their hair in time for Christmas, Abbie Holborn has proved that there’s a whole world of shades beyond brunette, black, and blonde.

The Geordie Shore lass – who usually rocks long dark hair – has decided that it’s time to change up her signature appearance and has unveiled what she looks like with a shoulder-length blue wig.

Now check out Abbie Holborn's incredible transformation over the years... 

The 21-year-old took to social-media to show off her eye-popping new look, giving credit to the people who made the final result possible: “Who likes the new hair?

Hair by @faith_hairloss_ltd
Styled by @ryancarne.hair
Make up @amber_durkin
Always a sick night at @nbhrestaurants.”

Instagram

Fans were loving the transformation, writing that Abbie looks like a majestic “mermaid” with the bright mane: “You should so change to blue,” one person wrote, as another advised: “This is actually such a gorge colour for you!! LOVE.”

Even Holly Hagan was a fan of the shot, hinting that she might be making a similar purchase in the future: “I really love this wig,” she replied, as Abbie responded: “We all about the wig life.”

Instagram

This comes days after Abbie left fans shook by sharing a picture of her bare bum while at a fitness boot camp in Marrakesh. She captioned the snap: "Losing my head... and my clothes," and sent her followers into a tailspin.

“Aw you look stunning babe. Be VERY proud of yourself & that beautiful body of yours,” one said, as another pointed out that her recent body confidence is inspirational. 

Don't forget to see what Abbie gets up to on Geordie Shore - Tuesdays at 10pm on MTV!

Latest News

Holly Hagan breast reduction results
Holly Hagan Lives Her Best Pop Star Life With ‘Milkshake’ Comeback
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Shares Empowering Message About Controlling Relationships
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Unveils Major Hair Transformation And Fans Love It
Charlotte Crosby Is Calling Out Josh Ritchie For Not Being More Like Justin Bieber
20 Of Our Best MTV Staying Alive Moments
11 Types Of Sex Partners You'll Probably Experience In Life
Ariana Grande - thank u, next - Music Video
Ariana Grande Is The Rom Com Queen In The Iconic 'Thank U, Next' Video
Nicki Minaj in the &#039;Good Form&#039; music video with Lil Wayne, released November 2018, from the &#039;Queen&#039; album
Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne's 'Good Form' Video Is A Whole Lotta Booty
The 1975 at Apple Music Festival 2016
The 1975 Fans React To 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships'
The 1975 - Sincerity Is Scary - Music Video
New Music Round-Up: Miley Cyrus, The 1975, Chance The Rapper & More!
Rihanna laughing.
8 Celebs Who've Got Real About STIs
We're Collab-ing With MIC's Jamie Laing And Francis Boulle For A 'Private Parts' Sexy Special
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian attend 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala honouring Catherine Opie and Guillermo del Toro presented by Gucci.
Kim Kardashian Calls Kourtney The “Most Boring” Kardashian
Miley Cyrus in the &#039;Nothing Breaks Like A Heart&#039; video, her 2018 single with Mark Ronson
Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson Go Disco On Single 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'
Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn
Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Gets Butt Naked In Cheeky Pic
Kylie Jenner
Here's Why Kylie Jenner Has Three Separate Hotel Rooms On Travis Scott's Tour
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week.
Nick Jonas Patted Priyanka Chopra On The Back Instead Of Kissing Her On Their First Date
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler: Katie Price’s Ex Kieran Hayler Wants His Tattoo Of Her Covered To Get Closure On Their 'Sh*tty Relationship’
A Christmas Prince 2
19 LOL Moments From A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
Home Alone
5 Amazing Live Movie Concerts To See This Christmas

More From Abbie Holborn

Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Unveils Major Hair Transformation And Fans Love It
Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn
Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Gets Butt Naked In Cheeky Pic
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Sophie Kasaei Is Raging As Alex MacPherson Says ‘Never Say Never’ To Abbie Holborn Buck
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Faith Mullen Necks On In Benidorm As Nathan Henry Brands Her Pulling Technique ‘Painful’
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Abbie Holborn Rages And Swills Adam Guthrie After He Brutally Dismisses Her
I&#039;m A Celebrity
Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Divides Fans With Opinion On 'I'm A Celeb' Line-Up
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Abbie Holborn Denies ‘Leading Adam Guthrie On’ As Sam Gowland Accuses Her Of ‘Confusing’ Him
The Geordie Shore Cast Face Wardrobe Nightmare Ahead Of The MTV EMAs
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Sophie Kasaei Warns Shocked Sam Gowland That Chloe Ferry Could Get ‘Bigger And Better’ Lads Than Him
Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn
Everyone Who's Eternally Single Can Relate To Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Right Now
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Geordie Shore star Abbie Holborn posts belfie from Mykonos
Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn's Extra Cheeky Belfie Has Got Everyone Thinking The Same Thing

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Unveils Major Hair Transformation And Fans Love It
Holly Hagan breast reduction results
Holly Hagan Lives Her Best Pop Star Life With ‘Milkshake’ Comeback
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Shares Empowering Message About Controlling Relationships
Charlotte Crosby Is Calling Out Josh Ritchie For Not Being More Like Justin Bieber
Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn
Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Gets Butt Naked In Cheeky Pic
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Is Using This Pic Of Her Passed Out In A Club On Geordie Shore To Sell A Dress
Life
Halsey Responds To Buzzfeed Article About Her Sexuality: ‘Sorry I’m Not Gay Enough For You’
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Charlotte Crosby tattoo removal
Charlotte Crosby Removes All Traces Of Her Ex As She Shares Laser Tattoo Removal Results
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Sophie Kasaei Is Raging As Alex MacPherson Says ‘Never Say Never’ To Abbie Holborn Buck
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler: Katie Price’s Ex Kieran Hayler Wants His Tattoo Of Her Covered To Get Closure On Their 'Sh*tty Relationship’