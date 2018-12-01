Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Unveils Major Hair Transformation And Fans Love It
Could we pull this off?
Just incase anyone was thinking about dyeing their hair in time for Christmas, Abbie Holborn has proved that there’s a whole world of shades beyond brunette, black, and blonde.
The Geordie Shore lass – who usually rocks long dark hair – has decided that it’s time to change up her signature appearance and has unveiled what she looks like with a shoulder-length blue wig.
Now check out Abbie Holborn's incredible transformation over the years...
The 21-year-old took to social-media to show off her eye-popping new look, giving credit to the people who made the final result possible: “Who likes the new hair?
Hair by @faith_hairloss_ltd
Styled by @ryancarne.hair
Make up @amber_durkin
Always a sick night at @nbhrestaurants.”
Fans were loving the transformation, writing that Abbie looks like a majestic “mermaid” with the bright mane: “You should so change to blue,” one person wrote, as another advised: “This is actually such a gorge colour for you!! LOVE.”
Even Holly Hagan was a fan of the shot, hinting that she might be making a similar purchase in the future: “I really love this wig,” she replied, as Abbie responded: “We all about the wig life.”
This comes days after Abbie left fans shook by sharing a picture of her bare bum while at a fitness boot camp in Marrakesh. She captioned the snap: "Losing my head... and my clothes," and sent her followers into a tailspin.
“Aw you look stunning babe. Be VERY proud of yourself & that beautiful body of yours,” one said, as another pointed out that her recent body confidence is inspirational.
Don't forget to see what Abbie gets up to on Geordie Shore - Tuesdays at 10pm on MTV!