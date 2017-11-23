Abbie Holborn

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn's Amazing Transformation

She's changed so much in such a short space of time!

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 15:38

There is one thing that is certain, which is that Abbie Holborn is one of the most stunning radgies ever to take on the toon. Since joining the Geordie Shore cast in early 2017 Abbie has undergone quite the transformation, and it's only been a matter of months!

Abbie is a self-confessed lover of fake tan. In fact, she's pretty devoted to the orange stuff and recently purchased a new foundation to perfectly match the colour of her bronzed up skin. Aside from always seeking a sunkissed glow, Abbie has made no secret of the surgery she's had done to change up her appearance.

Hit play on the video to see how much Abbie has transformed her look...

The lass recently opened up about the eight cosmetic procedures she's had done, which include lip, jaw and chin fillers as well as a round of botox, veneers and semi-permanent eyebrow tattoos. Abbie always has the most incredible fashion, whether she's wearing her wavey garms at a rave or hitting up the toon in a stunning cocktail dress.

While the radge hasn't been part of the Geordie Shore fam for long, she's certainly made an impact, and we can't wait for more incredible moments to come.

What a beaut!

Now get checking out all the Geordie lasses' phenomenal transformations over the years...

 

