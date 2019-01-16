Zahida Allen Takes Down A Troll Who Claims Abbie Holborn Has Had Too Much 'Work' Done

Zahida Allen has jumped to the defence of Abbie Holborn after a troll claimed she looked better before all the 'work'.

The Ex On The Beach star felt the need to point out that a bit of a filler and a heavenly eyebrow transformation is hardly a hefty load of 'work'.

Zahida's response came after a troll wrote to Abbie: "Just like all the other Geordies, you were so so so much prettier before you had all the work done."

Abbie simply replied with a before and after photo that proves the glow-up has been unreal, but Zahida also defended Abbie with a lengthy paragraph.

Sharing a screenshot of the exchange, she wrote: "This statement has annoyed me because Abbie has NOT had loads of WORK done at all."

She added: "Her look has been achieved through filler, neater eyebrows to compliment her face, and hair dye."

"That is not "work"! Annoys me so much how people think they have a right to comment on the changes someone makes on THEMSELVES which makes them happier mentally and physically."

She finished her clap back by writing: "Ask yourself why the f*ck you are bothered what someone else does to their face. PS u r bootiful @abbieholborn [sic]."

Well said, Zahida!

Oh, and can we just add that Abbie is an absolute worldie with or without a bit of filler and whether she's contoured to the high-heavens or make-up free.

What someone chooses to do or not do with their looks is totally up to them, and as Holly Hagan previously pointed out, the whole "she looked better before" comment is pretty invalid when celebs are often subject to the same level of trolling before they even consider altering their looks.

"Really p*sses me off when everybody says “omg she looked so much better before”... Well where the f*ck were you back then to tell me that because I guarantee 99.9% of my comments were calling me a fat troll," she wrote on Twitter.

How about we all stick to worrying about our own faces, unless of course you wanna tell someone they're looking ON POINT.

Or if they've got food in their chin. Always let 'em know if they've got food on their chin.