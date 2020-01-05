Adele

Adele And Harry Styles Have Been Holidaying Together In The Caribbean And We Can't Deal

Monday, January 6, 2020 - 09:57

Adele and Harry Styles have been spotted living their best lives on holiday together and we can’t deal.

The two, along with James Corden, were reportedly seen on the beach together in Anguilla in the Caribbean, leading to speculation that they could be working on a collaboration together.

Fans were, understandably, going crazy over the thought of an Adele and Harry Styles duet all over Twitter.

As if all this wasn't enough, a bartender at the Caribbean Fish Market in St Thomas has shown how generous the trio were when they went out for dinner together.

Sharing the receipt from their meal, he showed that they gave their server a $2020 (£1543) tip on top of their $472.50 (£361) bill - pretty awesome, right?

Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life! @donniewahlberg you got the second worldwide response from Harry Styles all the way from St Thomas Virgin Islands with @j_corden and @adele Happy new year guys!

Our invite for this holiday might've been MIA, but we will continue to live our lives vicariously through these photos forever.

