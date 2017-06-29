Adele Hints That She Will Quit Touring Altogether

WATCH ADELE DISCUSS '25' HERE!

Rumour has it that Adele is never going to tour again. Well not rumour - the 25 superstar has said that this tour could be her last and we couldn't be more devasted. Like this can't be real. Please don't give us the cold shoulder Adele!

The 'Hello' hitmaker casually mentioned the news to fans at her concert at Wembley stadium last night as if it were no big deal.

In between songs, the 'Chasing Pavements' singer said: "I might never see you again at a live show."

She also included a handwritten note in her programmes saying: "I want my last time to be at home [in London]."

This is starting to seem very real now and we are not ready to accept it. All we ask is that you give us one more tour Adele?

Or two, or five, or ten? We'll be waiting with bated breath until you change your mind.

In the meantime, find us crying and watching 'Someone Like You' on repeat.

She will tour again. She has to!

Adele also used her performance as an opportunity to remind her audience to continue to support and help the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. "Usually I ask everyone toget their phone out and put their lights on. But before I do that I want you to donate." She then added: "Today is two weeks since it happened and they are being neglected now."

The Grammy Award winner was one of the first celebrities to show up and help those affected by the incident.

"I'm involved now. I'll be banging on for this for days, weeks, months and years. I want everyone to donate. I know a lot of people have paid a lot of money to be here. If you don't want to do it, I want you to promise that you will talk about it and tell people because they are being forgotten. I didn't have a social conscience that long ago. You can grow one. I grew one."

What an incredible woman.

You can support the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire here: artistsforgrenfell.com.