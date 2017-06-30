Adele Is Totally ‘Heartbroken’ Over Cancelling Last Two London Shows

Adele has posted a super emotional statement on social media after having to cancel her final two tour dates at Wembley Stadium on doctor’s orders. And we just want to give her a big hug now TBH.

The singer is almost at the end of her huge world tour, but her voice can no longer take the strain of performing live.

“I went to see my throat doctor this evening because my voice didn’t open up at all today and it turns out I have damaged my vocal cords,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“And on medical advice I simply am unable to perform over the weekend. To say I am heartbroken would be a complete understatement.

“I'm already maxed out on steroids and aids for my voice. I’ve considered doing Saturday night’s show but it’s highly unlikely I’d even make it through the set and I simply can’t crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way,” she added.

As well as explaining the reasons for cancelling her shows, Adele has also apologised for disappointing her fans,

“I’m so sorry for your disappointment. I’m sorry for the time and money you’ve spent organising your trips. You know I would not make this decision lightly. I have done 121 shows and have two left!”

We're hoping Adele makes a speedy recovery.

Words: Olivia Cooke

