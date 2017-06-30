Adele

Adele Is Totally ‘Heartbroken’ Over Cancelling Last Two London Shows

Adele’s been told by doctors to cancel her last two London tour dates

Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 14:03

Adele has posted a super emotional statement on social media after having to cancel her final two tour dates at Wembley Stadium on doctor’s orders. And we just want to give her a big hug now TBH. 

Copyright [Getty]

The singer is almost at the end of her huge world tour, but her voice can no longer take the strain of performing live. 

“I went to see my throat doctor this evening because my voice didn’t open up at all today and it turns out I have damaged my vocal cords,” she wrote in an Instagram post. 

Copyright [Getty]

“And on medical advice I simply am unable to perform over the weekend. To say I am heartbroken would be a complete understatement.

“I'm already maxed out on steroids and aids for my voice. I’ve considered doing Saturday night’s show but it’s highly unlikely I’d even make it through the set and I simply can’t crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way,” she added.

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

As well as explaining the reasons for cancelling her shows, Adele has also apologised for disappointing her fans, 

“I’m so sorry for your disappointment. I’m sorry for the time and money you’ve spent organising your trips. You know I would not make this decision lightly. I have done 121 shows and have two left!”

We're hoping Adele makes a speedy recovery. 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! Marnie Simpson explains just why she decided to do MTV's new show Single AF

Latest News

Calvin Harris has admitted that calling out Taylor Swift on Twitter really wasn’t cool

Calvin Harris Has Sorta Apologised For His Behaviour After Splitting Up With Taylor Swift

Adele has posted an emotional statement about cancelling the last two dates of her world tour

Adele Is Totally ‘Heartbroken’ Over Cancelling Last Two London Shows

Beyonce and Jay Z&#039;s twins are probably called Rumi and Sir - why else would the couple trademark those names?

The Internet Thinks Beyonce And Jay Z’s Twins Are Called Rumi And Sir Because Of Some Trademark Paperwork

Geordie Shore&#039;s Vicky Pattison and Nathan Henry will both appear on All Star Driving School

Vicky Pattison And Nathan Henry Are On All Star Driving School Together And Its Just Too Exciting

Charlotte Crosby has explained how Chloe Ferry stopped her shagging Stephen Bear &#039;mid-trust&#039;

Charlotte Crosby Reveals How Chloe Ferry Made Her Stop Shagging Stephen Bear ‘Mid-Thrust’

Farrah's Latest Single AF Date Did NOT Go As She Expected

Courtney Act Shuts Down Gender Trolls In The Sassiest Way: 'I'm Here To Educate'

"F**k It!" Friday: Ariana Grande

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals New Feature That CHANGES EVERYTHING

13 Reasons Why Sónar Festival 2017 Was So Damn Hot

Celebs Took To Twitter To Wish A Boy Who Was Being Bullied Happy Birthday

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Amber Butler gives us a tour of Brooklyn&#039;s nursery

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Reveals Some Fans Mistake Brooklyn For A Girl Because Of His Cute Long Hair - EXCLUSIVE

ASOS Models Are Showing Off Their Stretch Marks And It's Awesome

Big Brother 2017: Savannah O'Reilly Evicted As Housemates Face Shock New Twist

Impostor Syndrome: The Phobia You Probably Already Have

Summer City Break Makeup Essentials

5 Celebrities who have been Catfished

5 Celebrities Who Have Been Catfished

New Music Round-Up: JAY-Z, Calvin Harris, Bruno Mars and more

Troian Bellisario Based Her Pretty Little Liars Accent On The Only Way Is Essex

Bella Thorne And Scott Disick ‘Have An Understanding’ When It Comes To Their Relationship

More From Adele

Adele has posted an emotional statement about cancelling the last two dates of her world tour
Celebrity

Adele Is Totally ‘Heartbroken’ Over Cancelling Last Two London Shows

Adele Hints That She Will Quit Touring Altogether

Adele And Rita Ora Visit Those Affected By Grenfell Tower Tragedy And Offer Their Support

Music

Drake Beats Adele’s Billboard Awards Record With 13 Wins

Music

Man Posing As Adele’s Manager Tried To Scam Free Kendrick Lamar Tickets – But Got Arrested Instead

7 Of The Best Things That Happened On Adele’s World Tour

adele, wedding

Adele | Style Evolution

Music

Hang On - Did Beyoncé & Adele Actually Outsell Drake In 2016?

Music

Adele: “I Don't Know If I Will Ever Tour Again”

Celebrity

Adele Admits Her Toddler Son Has Learnt How To Swear After Copying Her

Celebrity

Adele Calls Out Security Guard For Trying To Stop Fans Dancing At Her Concert

adele
Celebrity

Adele Almost Fell Off Stage While Singing Hello During Australian Concert

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Gaz Beadle Launches A Campaign To Recruit Love Island's Sam Gowland For Geordie Shore

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Charlotte Crosby Confirms She Had A Secret Fling With THIS Made In Chelsea Star

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

5 Celebrities who have been Catfished

5 Celebrities Who Have Been Catfished

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna kicks off after fight with Chloe Ferry

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Kicks Off Big Time After Fighting With Chloe Ferry Over His Savannah Kemplay Snog

Marnie Simpson Gives A Behind The Scenes Peek At Her Single AF Porno

Marnie Simpson Says She Loves Casey Johnson As They Get Close In Cancun

Troian Bellisario Based Her Pretty Little Liars Accent On The Only Way Is Essex