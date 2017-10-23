Adele Offered £20 Million For Las Vegas Residency

First Britney then J-Lo... now Adele?

Las Vegas is hungry for a new A-list performer to become a resident of the famous strip and they've got their eyes on the one and only Adele... and they're willing to pay up.

The Wynn hotel have reportedly offered the star a massive £20 million for a one-year residency that would see her perform just one show each week.

£20 MILLION FOR 52 SHOWS? We'd be saying 'Hello' to that contract, no further questions asked!

Working out at £380,000 per show, Adele would be doing a two-hour show on £3100 per minute and be earning more than Vegas' current biggest money maker Céline Dion, who made £360,000 per show in 2016.

While Las Vegas used to be considered a place for older stars to retire, Britney Spears redefined the residency scene with her Piece Of Me show at the Planet Hollywood hotel that began in 2013 and made other divas like Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey sign up to similar runs.

“In the last few years, we have seen massive stars performing on the strip and every major hotel wants to say they have the biggest star as their resident," a hotel source tells The Sun. "We want Adele."

“Even at half a million bucks a show we are confident we would make a healthy return.”

Well, as one of the most in-demand performers, we don't think there will be a shortage of people wanting to pay to see this show, especially after she hinted that she may never tour again earlier this year.

Trip to Vegas, anyone?

Words: Ross McNeilage

